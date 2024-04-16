EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nadine tells Jay she’s pregnant with his baby

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, April 16), Jay meets up with Nadine after receiving a message from her asking to see him urgently.

Nadine then faces Jay and reveals the huge news that she’s pregnant and is expecting his baby.

But, how will Jay react to this revelation from Nadine in EastEnders spoilers?

Jay meets up with Nadine (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nadine drops baby bombshell on Jay

After receiving a message from Nadine, Jay confides in Gina and is encouraged to meet up with Nadine and hear her out.

Nadine then comes face to face with Jay and tells him that she’s pregnant with his baby.

Jay struggles to process this huge bombshell and rushes off. But, is he in denial?

Cindy tries to support George (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy supports George

After spending the night on Phil’s sofa, George returns to face Elaine, Anna and Gina. He then lies that he was beaten up by some thugs.

With Eddie getting to him, George fights his own battles as Elaine worries about interfering.

Cindy notices that something is wrong with George and demands answers from Phil.

Phil and Cindy both join forces and track George down, witnessing him being refused entry at the Boxing Club.

Cindy then encourages George to open up to her at the Boxing Den. Will he confide in her?

Pastor Clayton gets close to Yolande (Credit: BBC)

Patrick is jealous of Pastor Clayton

Patrick arranges a family meal, attempting to understand why Denise isn’t angry with Jack for cheating on her.

Yolande focuses on her fundraiser and invites Pastor Clayton to join them for the meal when he interrupts the family gathering.

Patrick is clearly jealous of Pastor Clayton and Yolande’s friendship though when he realises that the Pastor is more informed about his own family’s troubles than he is. Will he confront the Pastor?

Whitney looks to send Britney to school (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney plans for Britney’s future

Lauren advises Whitney to take Britney back to Milton Keynes but Whit sets out to enrol the young child into Walford High. Is the future looking up for Britney?

