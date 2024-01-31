EastEnders spoilers tonight: Linda makes a drunken confession to Alfie

EastEnders spoilers tonight reveal Linda is on edge – again. As she gets drunk – again – it’s all too much and she ends up telling Alfie more than she should. But exactly what has she revealed?

Also, Denise is on a downward spiral which gets worse when she finds out about a case Jack is investigating. Thinking he’s looking into her, Denise takes drastic action. And when all hell breaks loose, she decides there’s only one person who can help her…

Meanwhile, Suki has an awful decision to make after a meeting with Nish. What will she choose?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Just how much will Linda tell Alfie? (Credit: BBC)

Linda confesses

Things aren’t going well for Linda when her phone beeps with a message. It’s a photograph of Mick and Janine’s baby that Ricky has sent to her from Germany. It sends her spiralling again.

Alfie later finds her drunk and distraught in The Albert. He takes her home and they have a heart to heart.

But during the chat, drunk Linda says more than she should. What has she confessed? And will it lead to The Six’s murder secret being exposed?

Denise has no idea where Jack’s really been (Credit: BBC)

Denise also struggles in EastEnders spoilers

Things also aren’t great for Denise, who wakes up screaming after another nightmare. Jack isn’t there and when he does get home, he makes it clear he’s still annoyed over her missing the court hearing.

He tells her he had to go into work in the middle of the night and Denise, with no idea it’s a cover for his night with Stacey, is paranoid he’s investigating her and Christmas. She steals his phone to find out.

However, when Penny catches her with it and then Jack arrives a huge row breaks out. Denise reveals to Penny Jack slept with someone else and storms out.

Then, she goes to see an unlikely confidant, who she believes is the only one who can help her…

Nish delivers Suki some bad news (Credit: BBC)

Suki faces an impossible decision

Nish and Suki are meeting to discuss the divorce. But Suki gets a shock when Nish tells her he’s not going to honour their deal and he’s keeping all the businesses.

He says if she’s not happy with the deal, he won’t divorce her.

It leaves Suki with an impossible choice: take him to court and risk being exposed. Or agree to the deal and be free of him forever. What will she decide?

EastEnders spoilers: Denzel takes it too far

Amy tries to reassure Denzel after his altercation with Logan. However, he’s paranoid he’s not buff or tough enough.

He heads back to The Boxing Den and spars with Nugget. But wanting to push himself he asks George if he can get in the ring with Rufus, a fighter who’s there.

Denzel soon takes things too far and George steps in. George gives him a pep talk about managing his emotions and building his strength. But will Denzel listen?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

