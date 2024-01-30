EastEnders: Denzel’s bully Logan looks older than school age, fans criticise – here’s how old he is

Last night in EastEnders (Monday, January 29), Denzel went to McKlunky’s with Amy but was soon cornered by a gang of bullies.

One of the bullies was called Logan; he and his other mates had then turned their attention away from Denzel and onto Yolande.

However, EastEnders viewers have now been left wondering what was going on in the casting team’s minds as they question if the Logan actor is actually of school age.

Denzel couldn’t get away (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Denzel was cornered by Logan and his bully mates

Yesterday in Walford, Denzel went to grab some food with Amy from McKlunky’s. However, he soon bumped into bully Logan.

Outside of the chicken shop, Logan gathered his group of mates and started pinning Denzel to the wall before attempting to beat him up.

Yolande spotted the interaction and shouted at the bullies to stop. However, she soon tripped over and was filmed by the group.

Avani then picked up a crowbar and threatened the bullies, making them all back away.

Fans don’t think that Logan passes off as a kid (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers question bully Logan’s age

With Logan appearing in school uniform this must mean that he’s no older that 16 years of age.

However, fans of the BBC soap are struggling to find this believable, thinking that he looks much older than school age.

One fan complained: “Why can’t you cast teenagers as teenage characters instead of 20 something year olds? Logan a 28 year old playing a teenager! Is there some new rule I’m not aware of in the acting world.”

Another person added: “What is going at the EastEnders casting department? Bully Logan is 28y/o and isn’t Avani about 24 irl? There are thousands of teen actors out there, why not give them a chance? No wonder the ambitious ones go to the US for work! Pathetic.”

A third person noted: “That Logan boy on EastEnders looks about 30,” whilst a fourth fan said: “This Logan looks like he’s a dad of 2 with a full time job… Not a secondary school student.”

He’s in his late twenties! (Credit: BBC)

How old is EastEnders’ Logan actor Liam Hatch?

The character of Logan is played by the actor Liam Hatch. But, how old is Liam in real life?

Well, in the real world, Liam finished school a long time ago. He’s now actually 27 years old!

