EastEnders spoilers tonight: George pushes Dean down the stairs

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Dean terrorising Linda even more with his threats. But when George steps in, things get very messy indeed for the Carter-Knight family.

Meanwhile, Vinny is worried about Suki, and Priya makes her move on Nish.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Dean’s not laying off Linda (Credit: BBC)

Dean dead after George hits out?

The pie and mash shop is having its grand opening. But someone has spray painted ‘rapist’ over the shop front. Dean is furious and sure Linda is behind it.

He lays into her and Knights in front of the crowd in the Square. He threatens to sue Linda for slander, leaving her shaken.

George and Elaine worry legal action would mean losing the pub. They ask Jack for advice on the situation. And what he has to say isn’t pretty. Linda reluctantly agrees to a truce.

Meanwhile, Ian and Cindy insist that Dean is the one who backs down. They are afraid their business will never survive if he doesn’t.

As everyone gathers upstairs in The Vic there’s a stand off.

George lashes out at Dean and he falls down the stairs. As he lies motionless at the bottom, has George killed Dean?

Will Nish respond to Priya’s advances? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Priya kisses Nish

Vinny is concerned for his mum as she seems stressed and exhausted. He’s further worried when he finds out she hasn’t picked up her prescription for anti-depressants from the doctor.

Meanwhile, Ravi and Priya are involved in a blazing row at No.41 and Nish steps in. He resolves an issue surrounding Avani’s passport.

Priya is grateful and promises her daughter she will see to it Nish loves them being there so they never have to leave.

However, she makes a huge mistake when she leans in and kisses Nish! Nish is horrified.

But not as horrified as Suki and Vinny who are stood in the doorway watching the drama unfold…

Can Alfie pull through this? (Credit: BBC)

Alfie gets treatment

It’s the first of Alfie’s hormone injections. He is nervous.

Kat goes with him and although he tries to pretend he would be fine going along, secretly he’s relieved she’s there.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

