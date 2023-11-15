‘Alfie doesn’t look 60!’: EastEnders fans say in disbelief as character’s age revealed

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, November 14), Alfie opened up to Linda about his prostate cancer diagnosis.

He worried that the cancer would be the end of him, making him think about what happened to Lola.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left stunned after hearing Alfie reveal his real age.

Alfie worried about his future (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Alfie had a heart-to-heart with Linda

In the most recent episode of EastEnders, Alfie worried about his future after finding out that he still had cancer.

After speaking to Kat, he realised that he needed to tell Tommy the truth about his illness.

Later on, Alfie opened up to Linda about how he was feeling, admitting that he was feeling pessimistic about what was around the corner.

He couldn’t stop thinking about Lola and how she’d passed away so young. He was almost 60, noting that if the cancer didn’t finish him off then something else probably would.

Linda then encouraged Alfie to stay positive just like Lola would’ve done. Putting on a brave face, Alfie then went off to tell Tommy the upsetting truth.

Alfie is almost sixty years old (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans stunned by Alfie real age

Fans of the BBC soap have now been shocked over the huge Alfie age revelation. They can’t believe that he’s almost 60 years old and think that he looks much younger.

One EastEnders fan commented: “Alfie does not look near 60, more like 47.”

A second person took to social media and said: “ALFIE’S GOING TO BE 60 NEXT YEAR??”

A third fan on X wrote: “[Bleep] Alfie is 60 next year. He doesn’t look it.”

Shane is the same age as Alfie (Credit: BBC)

How old is Alfie Moon actor Shane Richie?

Alfie Moon will be 60 next year, leaving many EastEnders fans shocked.

Fans may also be surprised to hear that actor Shane Richie is actually the same age as Alfie. He’s also 59.

He’ll be celebrating his milestone birthday in March, 2024 when he turns the big 6-0!

