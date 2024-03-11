EastEnders spoilers tonight: Eddie bribes George to defend him in court

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, March 11), George tells Gina and Anna the truth about his true heritage as well as what Eddie did to his biological dad.

After this, Eddie then bribes George in a bid to get him to give a character witness in court.

But, will George defend his adoptive father and give in to his demands in EastEnders spoilers?

George has some thinking to do (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George has a big decision to make

This evening, Cindy prepares to spend Mother’s Day with Gina, Anna and Peter altogether for the first time.

George has other things on his mind though as he discovers that no DNA matches have been found, unable to trace his birth family.

With some encouragement from both Elaine and Cindy, George decides to tell Gina and Anna about his true heritage.

The girls are stunned when they realise the truth about what their grandfather has done.

Later on, Gloria phones George up and asks him to consider giving a defence statement in court.

George then visits his adoptive parents and cuts all ties with them both, begging them to stay away from his family.

However, Eddie gives George some thinking to do as he bribes him into being his character witness in court. Otherwise, he won’t give him the information on his birth mother…

Stacey is advised to meet with Denise (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Johnny gives Stacey some advice

On Mother’s Day, Amy and Ricky ask Jack if they can see Denise. He promises to speak to Chelsea about it.

As Denise fails to accept a visit from anyone, Johnny advises Stacey to visit Denise before anyone else.

Otherwise, Denise might accidentally spill the secret of ‘The Six’ to Jack, Amy and Ricky. Can Stacey convince Denise to see her though?

Vinny tries to help (Credit: BBC)

Suki upsets Eve

Vinny suggests that Suki apologises to Eve for moving out of the Slater house. However, as Suki suggests that Eve moves into No.41, it’s clear that Eve isn’t happy.

Will the charity auction be a success? (Credit: BBC)

Jean becomes Jade’s hero

With Jade being close to cancelling her charity auction, Jean manages to save the event by giving Jade a helping hand. Will the event go well?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

