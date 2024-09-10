EastEnders spoilers: Reiss goes to desperate lengths to clear Sonia’s name over Debbie murder

In EastEnders spoilers, Reiss Colwell takes action in a desperate attempt to clear Sonia’s name. Sonia is currently prime suspect for the murder of Reiss’s wife, Debbie – a crime he committed.

And, as Sonia’s situation continues to worsen, Reiss takes action. Can he clear Sonia’s name?

Meanwhile, with his debt to Teddy Mitchell looming over his head, Reiss is forced to compromise himself at Teddy’s demands. Will he find himself in even more trouble?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Teddy puts Reiss to work (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Reiss and Teddy strike a bargain

Teddy tells Reiss that he needs him to work on his books. He demands that he hide his wealth – even if it means illegally cooking the books.

Reiss isn’t happy, but concedes to Teddy’s demands.

Elsewhere, he continues to struggle as the Square gossips continue chewing the fat over Sonia’s guilt. Teddy keeps piling on the pressure, telling Reiss that he needs the work done by tomorrow – as his ex’s solicitor is pushing for them.

He promises to help Reiss prove Sonia’s innocence if he can meet the tight deadline. Clutching at straws, Reiss agrees.

Reiss hatches a plan (Credit: BBC)

Reiss makes headlines for Sonia

Seeing that Reiss has managed to sort his books, Teddy is thrilled. Later on, a reporter approaches Reiss for an interview – having learned that he’s defending his wife’s killer.

After speaking to the journalist, Reiss is pleased that the interview has helped cast doubt on Sonia’s guilt. Kim also changes her tune, agreeing to support Sonia publicly.

Hugh brings the mood down (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Alfie arrives on the scene with with a box t-shirts, emblazoned with the banner ‘Save Our Sonia’. However, Reiss’s positive mood is soon shattered. Hugh asks him to sign the paperwork to release Debbie’s body for her funeral.

As Hugh begs him to see the truth about his killer fiancée, Reiss’s discomfort grows. But will he do anything about it?

