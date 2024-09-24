EastEnders spoilers: Pastor Clayton takes his own life after Yolande refuses to retract her statement

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Yolande Trueman is shocked when Pastor Clayton returns with a horrifying request. When she refuses to retract her statement against him, the Pastor reacts by taking his own life.

How will Yolande react to the news that her abuser is dead?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Pastor Clayton’s wife pays a visit… but there’s more in store for Yolande (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Pastor Clayton returns for Yolande

Yolande is reluctant to take part in the Harvest Festival celebrations at the Community Centre. As Patrick tries to convince her, the pair are interrupted by DS Amartey. The police officer tells her that another woman has come forward in the case against Pastor Clayton.

Yolande distracts herself with Amy. Feeling buoyed, she heads over to the Community Centre, to Levi and Agatha’s delight.

Things are going well at the Harvest Festival. However, Stella then arrives and asks Yolande to retract her statement against her husband.

Refusing, Yolande shares some home truths about Pastor Clayton.

Back at home, Pastor Clayton turns up and barges in, demanding an audience. Meanwhile, Patrick, Kim and Howie wait for her over at The Vic, worried.

What will Pastor Clayton do?

The Pastor tries to change Yolande’s mind (Credit: BBC)

Pastor Clayton takes his own life

Pastor Clayton asks Yolande to change her statement, He’s forced to leave when Denzel arrives, marching him to the door.

In the aftermath, Patrick, Howie and Kim are shocked to learn of Pastor Clayton’s visit. However, it’s clear that Yolande has found strength in standing up to her attacker.

At the end of the evening, Patrick and Yolande are ready for bed when the police call by. They reveal to the shocked family that Pastor Clayton has died by suicide.

Patrick tries to comfort his wife (Credit: BBC)

Yolande gets a visitor as the news sinks in

As the family rally around her, Yolande attempts to come to terms with Pastor Clayton’s suicide. While questioning her next move, Stella arrives for another visit.

In the wake of recent events, Patrick tries to comfort Yolande.

What will the family do next?

