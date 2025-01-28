EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Phil is rushed to hospital with his life on the line

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Phil is taken to hospital in an ambulance as his life is put at dangerous risk.

Elsewhere, Denise and Ravi’s love affair becomes public knowledge in Walford.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers next week 1. Phil’s life is at risk

Yolande helps Nigel get ready for his date with Norma, as he heads to The Vic to find that Norma’s also brought her friend Livi with her.

Nigel invites Phil to join them for a drink but it becomes too much for him, with Phil soon rushing off when Livi makes a comment about Phil’s low mood.

Nigel considers chasing Phil but then decides to stay put and have dinner with Norma. Phil’s actions then put him in huge danger…

At The Arches, Harry heads to work and finds Phil in a bad way.

Nigel goes to see Phil to tell him that his date with Norma went well, but he’s taken aback to find him being carried into an ambulance. What’s happened to Phil and will he be okay?

EastEnders spoilers next week 2. Cindy comes to a realisation

Cindy waits for a police update for the new evidence as she continues to clash with Ian. She sets up a dinner to keep the peace but chaos erupts when it’s revealed that she has an ulterior motive.

Cindy then discovers that her locket is gone, coming to the conclusion that her attacker took it from her.

Later on, Junior offers Cindy a place to stay at his, but it isn’t long before her family finds out and makes their feelings known.

3. Lauren and Sonia have their doubts

Lauren speaks to Sonia and discusses her doubts over whether Bianca actually killed Debbie.

Sonia then goes to secretly watch the recording of Bianca’s ‘confession’ from Jack but Reiss spots her about to press play…

Reiss can’t change Sonia’s mind and ends up watching the recording with her. He’s stunned by her reaction to the video. The police then issue a search warrant for Bianca, ready to charge her with murder…

4. Word of Ravi and Denise’s romance gets out

Nugget and Ravi are still failing to see eye to eye as Priya spots Ravi and Nicola having a ‘business’ chat and gets suspicious.

Denise ends up walking in on Ravi discussing a dodgy business deal, and is turned down by him when she asks for his help with a fuse box at the salon.

Ravi might regret not helping Denise though as it prompts Jack to swoop in and play the hero.

With Ravi being encouraged to stick to the right side of the law, he makes a big gesture to Denise before getting hot and steamy with her.

Bernie worries that there’s a burglar at No.20 and rumbles Ravi and Denise together.

With everything out in the open, Chelsea and Jack struggle to process the revelation. With Denise undecided on which guy to choose, Ravi and Jack have it out with each other in The Vic…

5. Martin upsets Ruby

Ruby sees Martin and Stacey having a heartfelt chat and is hurt by their closeness. Will she act on her upset?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

