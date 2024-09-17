EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bianca returns during Debbie’s wake

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Bianca’s back but she’s not happy as she demands answers over Sonia’s arrest during Debbie’s wake.

Elsewhere, Nish sets Vinny up as he realises that he’s walked right into a trap.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Reiss isn’t welcome at Debbie’s funeral

Debbie’s funeral day arrives and Martin turns up to support Reiss as Sonia continues to remain in prison. Brenda and Hugh tell Reiss that he’s not welcome at the funeral though, with Reiss unable to defend himself.

Martin then suggests that Reiss holds a wake in The Vic to pay his respects to Debbie. In The Vic, Reiss starts to read his eulogy but things are soon interrupted by a very angry, familiar face…

EastEnders spoilers: 2. Bianca wants answers

Bianca bursts into the pub mid-Reiss-eulogy and demands answers over Sonia’s arrest. Bianca later accuses Reiss of being the one to murder Debbie, and Reiss almost confesses.

However, Martin and Kat rush to intervene. They’ve unknowingly just kept Reiss’ secret safe. As Bianca tries to get to the truth, it’s clear she’ll stop at nothing.

Martin provides Reiss with a shoulder to cry on as Reiss tells him all about Bianca’s depression diagnosis. Martin then has a heart-to-heart with Bianca, before Kat encourages her to go to the GP about her recent behaviour.

Bianca fails to attend her GP appointment though and instead skips it for Sonia’s fundraising event as her suspicions over Reiss continue. Will she get to the truth though?

EastEnders spoilers: 3. Nish sets Vinny up

Nish plans on setting Vinny up for the money laundering at the Chicken Shop, staging a handover of cash between Vinny and Harti.

Suki warns Vinny to be careful but Vinny continues to take orders from Nish, ignoring her warning. Suki then manages to work out Nish’s plan after speaking to Harti, who reveals that Vinny will be arrested when he arrives at the drop-off point.

Suki quickly tells Vinny about the plot, encouraging Vinny to leave Walford. Vinny then arranges a cab to take him out of the Square… but he’s then caught in a trap…

4. Jack’s suspicious of Harry and Teddy

Teddy and Sharon manages to bag Harry a trial shift at The Arches. Jack soon makes a comment about Harry’s work ethic which makes Teddy rush to deliver a threat.

Harry’s a no-show for work but gets back in the good books when he saves Kathy’s handbag from a thief. But… as he makes a mysterious phone call, it’s clear he’s plotting something.

In a meeting with his contact, Harry sparks Jack’s suspicions as he issues a warrant to search the garage. Phil abruptly finishes Harry’s trial, worried about the business’ reputation.

Trying to redeem Harry, Teddy organises a fundraiser for Sonia at the garage whilst making out that it was all Harry’s idea. Teddy also warns his son about the consequences of the police snooping around their affairs.

Phil gives Harry his job back but this doesn’t stop Jack from being suspicious of Teddy and Harry… What are they hiding? And, will Jack find out?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!