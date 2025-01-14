EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bianca plots to free herself from Reiss

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Bianca plots to save Sonia from prison whilst also trying to free herself from Reiss.

Elsewhere, Ruby’s jealousy over Stacey causes her to act.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Sonia has her day in court

Martin, Reiss and Jack arrive at court to support Sonia during her trial. Reiss makes a scene though which ends up causing massive consequences.

Sonia then decides to prioritise her unborn baby whilst making a big decision.

Sonia prepares to accept that she’s probably going to prison for a long time, but just then Reiss enters the court once more just when she needs him. But, can Sonia be saved?

2. Bianca begs to be freed

Reiss visits Bianca at the lock-up and starts to spiral as he fills her in on Sonia’s predicament. Bianca then begs Reiss to free her and confess to Debbie’s murder.

Reiss goes to leave but Bianca’s ready to give him a good fight but ultimately Reiss isn’t in the compromising mood.

However, after talking to Ruby, Reiss takes some advice and heads back to the lock-up to see Bianca once more. But, has he had a change of heart?

3. Cindy is unable to trust

Cindy wakes up at No.25 and has no idea who she can actually trust. Cindy’s left struggling when Reiss kicks her out of the house and tells her she must find somewhere else to stay.

With Peter doing his best to help his mum, he takes his anger out on Kathy. Ian then manages to get Cindy to head to The Vic.

But, Cindy’s clearly not welcomed in the pub by the Knights. Will she ever repair their relationship?

4. Nicola’s idea backfires

Nicola arranges a double date with Sharon and Teddy in a bid to wind them up. But, she’s soon left feeling embarrassed as her plan backfires…

EastEnders spoilers next week 5. Ruby’s jealous of Martin and Stacey

Martin tries to focus on helping Stacey and Eve by coming up with a new business idea. However, Ruby’s jealous when she realises that Martin doesn’t seem to be prioritising their son Roman as he’s discharged from hospital.

Ruby decides to help Martin with his meeting over the market. But, things are made awkward when Ruby gets into an argument with Councillor Barker.

Initially disheartened, Ruby takes a big risk in the hope of impressing Martin. But, will her plan work?

6. Nigel makes an announcement

Callum returns from America and teams up with Nigel to host a surprise birthday party for Phil in The Vic Nigel pulls the plans though when he realises that Phil doesn’t want a fuss. He then tells Phil’s loved ones in the pub that there will no longer be a party.

7. A discovery is made in The Vic

The Knights are suspicious of Ian, with George attempting to speak to Cindy despite Ian’s resistance. Elaine then plots away to get Ian to come to The Vic.

Ian’s clever though and realises what’s going on, soon finding George trying to turn Cindy against him. Ian and George then get into a fight. After this clash, George enter the barrel store at the pub and makes a huge discovery.

Elaine, who had followed George, starts accusing him of something whilst George does the same to her. The couple then come together to question Gina and Anna. When Anna hears a secret chat between Gina and Harry though, she’s suspicious… But, just what is going on?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

