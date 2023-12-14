EastEnders spoilers: Linda gets a message from Mick!

EastEnders spoilers just released have revealed Mick Carter is alive! Or is he?

Linda’s shocked when she gets a message from her husband, who was presumed to have drowned last Christmas. But, are things really as they seem?!

Read on for the full story courtesy of actress Kellie Bright, in EastEnders spoilers.

The message from Mick is just another way for Dean to torment Linda (Credit: BBC)

Message from Mick!

Linda’s back on the booze after being tormented by her rapist Dean Wicks.

But next week, as she’s tempted to turn to the bottle once more, she’s stopped in her tracks when she gets a message from her husband Mick! But, Mick’s dead!

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, “Linda gets a text,” explains Kellie Bright, who plays Mrs Carter. “It’s Mick.”

But has her beloved fella returned from his watery grave? Of course not!

“It’s not Mick,” Kellie reveals. “Three guesses who it is. Dastardly Dean!”

Linda’s plan to confront Dean goes wrong (Credit: BBC)

Confrontation in EastEnders spoilers

Against her mum Elaine’s advice, Linda sets off to meet Dean, determined to confront him.

But Linda’s plan to face off against her tormentor doesn’t actually work out the way she thought it would.

“There is a moment between the two of them where actually what Linda thinks is going to be the outcome of that conversation is not what it is,” teases Kellie. “It leaves her not in the place where she wants to be.”

Dean won’t leave Linda alone (Credit: BBC)

What next for Linda?

With Christmas approaching, we know Dean is one of the possible victims of The Six merry murderesses of Walford, while Linda is a potential killer.

Could him pretending to be his dead brother be a step too far? Has he just signed his own death warrant?

Thankfully we don’t have much longer to wait to find out!

