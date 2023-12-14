EastEnders fans slam Gina as she believes Dean’s lies: ‘What a ridiculous move’

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, December 13), Gina started doubting Linda’s version of events and started to side with Dean.

After hearing Linda’s false confession, Gina told Dean that she believed he wasn’t a rapist.

EastEnders viewers have now blasted Gina as she fails to support Linda over Dean.

Gina believed Dean (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gina sided with Dean

Yesterday in Walford, Linda got drunk in the toilets at Sharon’s Hen Do, with Sharon doing her best to support her.

Linda had fallen off the wagon, worried that everyone in The Square now believed Dean over her.

Viewers will know that Dean had played Linda’s false confession to the punters in The Vic the other night.

As Sharon told Linda that everyone was on her side, Linda rushed off to the toilet cubicle to throw up.

Elsewhere, it seemed as though Linda was right to worry as Gina proved that she believed Dean over her.

Speaking to Dean, Gina told him that she believed that he didn’t rape Linda. She thought that Linda was lying and that the recording of her confession was true.

Fans are disappointed in Gina’s actions (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans blast Gina for her treatment of Linda

Linda might be family but Gina’s made it clear to Dean that her loyalties lie with him.

Now, fans of the BBC soap have blasted the character, disgusted in her for betraying Linda.

One fan commented: “Having Gina take Dean’s side is sooooo sick, OMG.”

Another fan wrote: “Utterly fuming that Gina is simping over Dean, what a ridiculous move.”

A third person added: “I was just starting to like Gina… now she’s believing Dean, wow!!”

A fourth viewer contributed: “Can’t believe Gina actually believes Dean over Linda. I just don’t think she would, & I don’t like where EastEnders are going with this. It makes me feel very uncomfortable. It’s just sick tbh. I really hope they don’t show any scenes of them kissing. I will throw up.”

A final fan finished: “I’m really hoping Gina is trying to get Dean to confess as her believing him is disgusting.”

Gina supports Dean (Credit: BBC)

Is Gina playing the long game?

Coming up on EastEnders, Gina supports Dean when he finds out that Jade’s transplant is off.

But, is she trying to get closer to Dean to get him to confess the truth? Or, is she genuinely falling for his lies?

