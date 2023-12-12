EastEnders spoilers for Christmas and New Year as someone is killed on Christmas Day

EastEnders spoilers for Christmas and New Year are here and after 10 months of suspense it’s finally time to find out who The Six kill on Christmas Day.

As Sharon prepares to marry Keanu, Suki is desperate to escape Nish, and Stacey and Denise have tension between them, the women come together and tragedy strikes. But what happens? And to who?

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for Christmas and New Year.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Bernie turns on Keanu

Bernie wakes up alone with no electricity or heating. She begs Keanu to let Karen come home, but he refuses. He then uninvites Bernie to the wedding for fear she might spill the beans.

Plucking up courage, Bernie heads to the Mitchells’ and demands to speak to Phil. He’s stunned to see her, but what will she tell him?

2. Keanu and Sharon’s wedding

Keanu waits nervously for Sharon at the church. Sharon arrives and walks down the aisle accompanied by Albie.

Sharon hides her guilt as she stares lovingly into Keanu’s eyes. Everything seems perfect as the couple prepare to commit to each other.

But before they can say ‘I do’ Phil arrives – what does he have to say?

3. Tensions strained between Stacey and Jack

Stacey arrives to collect Charli from the Brannings’ for the Slaters’ family lunch. Things are tense between her and Jack.

Jack later heads to check on Suki, but she doesn’t want to see him. She sends him away.

4. Suki tries to escape

Suki prepares to leave Walford for good. However, a panicked call from Vinny forces her to return to No.41 – what will she find there?

5. Christmas Day death

As Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy seek solace in The Vic at the end of an emotional Christmas Day, events take a turn. In a flash everything changes as one Walford man is killed. But who? And why? And by which of The Six women?

6. The Beales and Knights unite

The Beales are spending their first Christmas reunited. Anna and Gina arrive to spend Christmas lunch with them.

George stays at The Vic alone to prepare for Sharon and Keanu’s wedding reception. Cindy slips out secretly to invite him over for a drink.

As Cindy and George take a trip down memory lane, Elaine and Ian are jealous. George sees Elaine’s upset and lies he’s booked her a romantic trip away.

7. George discovers a shocking truth

George’s parents, Eddie and Gloria arrive unexpectedly. George’s reaction to his parents’ presence worries Elaine, but he refuses to open up. Meanwhile, Cindy tells Ian that George was adopted.

George is stunned when Gloria reveals a shocking truth to him. He then meets Cindy and reveals all to her. They try to find out more information and are horrified by their discovery.

8. Lola’s last message

The Mitchells get a surprise video message from Lola. She reveals that Jay and Honey are running the London Marathon! Her words hit home about family and Phil makes a big decision…

More EastEnders spoilers

9. Whitney and Zack struggle with Ashton

Whitney is woken by Ashton’s cries after he’s triggered by noises outside and she consoles him. But Zack is struggling to connect and it causes tension.

Zack and Whitney are soon left devastated when they have to tell Ashton he’s moving to a new foster home. Zack drowns his sorrows with Martin at Peggy’s.

Soon Whitney and Zack find themselves facing another challenge. Whitney struggles with everything that’s going on.

She visits Peach’s tree where Yolande comforts her, but can Whitney make the right decision for her future?

10. Lauren and Penny return

Lauren is in Paris with her cousin Penny. But after the evening’s events, they soon decide they have to return to Walford.

Penny arrives in Albert Square the next day – but is Lauren with her? Soon Penny is struggling with events and is forced to make a difficult decision.

11. Reiss and Sonia are hopeful

Sonia and Reiss talk about their upcoming embryo transfer and are hopeful. But will anything get in their way?

12. Yolande cheats?

Yolande catches the teens stealing beer and keeps quiet as long as they deliver church leaflets. However Denzel is alarmed when it looks like something is going on between Yolande and Pastor Clayton.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

