EastEnders spoilers: Bobby demands answers after Freddie supports Anna through her abortion

In EastEnders spoilers, the fallout of Anna Knight’s pregnancy continues. And, as Freddie supports Anna in her choice to get an abortion, Bobby grows suspicious.

Confronting his girlfriend and best friend over their secretive behaviour, Bobby demands answers. Will he learn about Anna’s pregnancy? And how will he react when he hears of the shocking betrayal?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Gina urges Anna to consider her options (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Freddie learns Anna’s secret

Anna continues to insist to Gina that she’s happy about the pregnancy. She tells her that she’s going to tell Bobby today.

However, when he arrives at The Vic, Gina soon discovers that Anna has been dodging his calls. When he leaves, Anna admits to Gina that she’s not ready to have a baby.

Gina begs Anna to explore her options. Later, as he hangs out with her and Bobby, Freddie uses Anna’s laptop. On the screen, he sees details of an abortion clinic.

He keeps quiet for the moment and, when Anna finds him later, she opens up about her secret. She tells him that she’s getting an abortion, and asserts that Bobby can never know.

With Bobby none the wiser, Anna makes her choice (Credit: BBC)

Freddie supports Anna as she makes a decision

Anna is determined to attend her appointment alone. She brushes off Bobby when he invites her out.

Later, Freddie tries to convince her to tell Bobby the truth, but she refuses.

The Beales weigh in (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Bobby is shocked when Peter shares Lauren’s theory that Anna could be pregnant. Ian advises Bobby to speak to Anna.

Meanwhile, at the clinic, Anna decides to go through with having an abortion. She’s touched to see Freddie in the waiting room.

But has Bobby worked out what’s going on?

Will Bobby learn the truth? (Credit: BBC)

All hell breaks loose as Freddie and Anna kiss

Freddie takes Anna back to The Vic. During an emotional moment, the pair and end up kissing – unaware that Bobby has walked in and seen everything.

Freddie rushes after Bobby, who accuses him of getting Anna pregnant. Martin restrains a raging Bobby. Just then, Anna arrives and insists everything is not as it seems. All hell breaks loose as the pair get into a raging row in the Beale house.

Will Bobby learn the truth?

