EastEnders spoilers: Anna pregnant with Bobby’s baby – but, does she have feelings for Freddie?

In EastEnders spoilers, Anna Knight is shocked when she learns that she is pregnant with Bobby Beale’s baby. To further complicate matters, Anna is forced to reckon with her own feelings as she attempts to figure out why Freddie Slater has been avoiding her.

The truth soon comes out when sister Gina realises that Freddie has feelings for Anna. But is Anna in love with Freddie too?

And how will she take the shocking news of her pregnancy?

EastEnders spoilers: Lovestruck Freddie tries to avoid Anna

Anna tells Bobby that she’s been having a hard time recently. He wants to cheer her up, but is stuck with a shift at Beale’s Eels.

Desperate to help Anna out, Bobby tries to enlist Freddy to help. However, determined not to be left alone with Anna, Freddie makes up a weak excuse which leaves Anna feeling hurt.

She decides to ask him whether everything is okay between them – but has a dizzy spell before she can have the conversation.

Later, she succeeds in seeing Freddie. He insists that everything is fine between them, but won’t commit to going birdwatching together. When she suggests food with Bobby and Gina instead he agrees, figuring that he’ll be safe surrounded by others.

Unfortunately, Bobby and Gina are side-tracked, and Priya teases Freddie and Anna about being on a “date.” Making up another terrible excuse, Freddie flees.

Upset, Anna confides in her sister, who promises to find out what Freddie’s problem is. She soon realises that Freddie has feelings for Anna.

Baby news for Anna

Anna goes to see Freddie – but throws up in the café before she can speak to him properly. Gina wonders whether Anna could be pregnant, and Cindy almost catches her buying a pregnancy test for her sister.

Back home, Anna takes the pregnancy test. She discovers that she is pregnant with Bobby’s baby.

How will she react?

