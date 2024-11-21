In EastEnders, Ruby Allen is back. This coincides with Jean coming into a bit of cash from a pension she didn’t know she had…

Last night (Wednesday, November 20), Ruby admitted to Stacey that she’d lost all of her dad’s investment and was now living a fairly quiet and less elaborate life.

But, is she secretly plotting to get her hands on some money again? And, does her plan involve Jean? A new fan theory suggests just this.

Ruby’s back – with a son! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ruby Allen is back

Ruby Allen made her dramatic return to EastEnders this week and revealed that Martin has a son.

With Sharon showing Martin a birth certificate, Ruby appeared and accused Martin of stealing it. She then confirmed that her son Roman was his.

Ruby made out that Roman had been adopted, but Martin tracked her down at the hospital and realised that he was still in Ruby’s care. She’d lied to him.

He was livid when he realised that Roman was in hospital after having an overdose of paracetamol.

Later on, back at home, Martin shared his plan with Stacey to get full custody of his son…

Jean’s come into some cash… (Credit: BBC)

Fan theory: Ruby to scam Jean?

Jean recently discovered that she had a pension she was previously unaware of. With over £10k in the account, she was then advised by someone to invest her money so that she could multiply her money.

Last night though, Ruby told Stacey that she had lost all of the money from her dad. She now lived in a small place and had a little supermarket job. She wouldn’t change it for the world.

Now, fans think that Ruby will get revenge on Jean by scamming her – even though Stacey told her mum that Ruby just wanted to draw a line under everything.

The fan theory read: “Do you think Ruby is behind Jean getting scammed?”

Another person shared: “Imagine if it’s Ruby taking the money from Jean…”

A third viewer added: “Ruby is Johnny Allen’s daughter and she’s already set up Jean and Stacey and was Chrissie’s cell mate, so she may have been involved in dodgy stuff too. Martin has his dark side too. This is also the start of Jean getting scammed. I wonder who’s behind that?”

