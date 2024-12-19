EastEnders star Louisa Lytton next acting role confirmed – here’s what it could mean for Ruby Allen’s future

Louisa Lytton has bagged a brand new role away from Ruby Allen on EastEnders – just weeks after her shock comeback.

The actress plays Ruby Allen on the BBC One soap – making her debut in 2005. In November, Ruby was back in Walford – with the shock bombshell that she had Martin Fowler’s child.

But amid all the drama going down in Albert Square at the moment, in real life, actress Louise has landed a new job.

Ruby made her comeback last month (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Ruby returns to Walford

Ruby made her return to EastEnders last month. She was last seen getting carted off to prison in 2021 for falsely accusing Stacey Slater of assault.

In a huge twist though, it was revealed that Ruby had given birth to Martin Fowler’s baby – leaving him gobsmacked when he found out.

What’s more, their son Roman, is currently in hospital, experiencing problems with his liver.

The actress has landed a new role away from the soap (Credit: BBC)

Ruby on EastEnders

This week, Martin and Ruby were dealt some devastating news when a doctor told them Roman’s liver donation was no longer happening. Martin then quickly told Ruby he would donate his liver to their son.

However, despite Louisa’s current stint on EastEnders – which has been confirmed as “prolonged” – she has bagged a new job recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Girl on the Train – UK & Ireland Tour (@thegirlonthetraintour)

Louise Lytton’s new job away from EastEnders

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Louisa is starring in the new UK tour of thriller The Girl On The Train.

She will take on the role of Rachel, with her performances set to kick off at Chester’s Storyhouse Theatre on April 15, 2025. Her run in the show will conclude in Cardiff on May 31.

The tour will stop off in Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Liverpool and Leicester too.

Louisa’s new role will see her away from the soap from April to May next year. So Ruby will likely be missing for a while from EastEnders in 2025.

What’s more, with the soap’s 40th anniversary happening in February, and the scenes most likely already wrapped, could Ruby end up getting killed off for the milestone episode?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: EastEnders: Reiss returned back on screens, but fans are desperate to know where Bianca is

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!