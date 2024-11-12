EastEnders star Louisa Lytton speaks out on why it’s ‘important’ for Ruby to return to Walford now

EastEnders and Ruby Allen star Louisa Lytton has revealed why it’s ‘important’ for her character to return at this moment.

With Ruby returning to Walford next week, things are bound to kick off between her and Martin.

But, why is Ruby coming back now? Louisa’s filled us in with what we can all expect from Ruby as she makes a comeback.

Ruby’s back! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ruby Allen’s return

Next week will see Ruby Allen return to the Square, immediately causing chaos for Martin.

With Sharon telling Martin that he has a son after finding this information out from Chrissie whilst in prison, Sharon shows him a birth certificate.

Ruby then shows up and accuses Martin of stealing it from her before admitting that she did give birth to his baby.

As Martin demands answers from Ruby, Stacey supports Martin in this latest battle…

Louisa’s admitted that Ruby’s grown a lot (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton speaks out on ‘important’ Ruby return

With Ruby returning to the soap ahead of the soap’s 40th, Louisa Lytton has revealed that Ruby’s grown and changed a lot in the time she’s been away. Now feels like an ‘important’ time for her to return.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Louisa shared: “I think her priorities in life have changed. I think she’s finally got purpose, she’s had a baby, and it’s changed her outlook and purpose. She isn’t the lying, manipulative character she was when she left, she’s lost everything – all her money, all her finances, her house. She is starting from scratch, but we can see she’s happy with her lot.

“I definitely feel like it was important for Ruby to have a return and to have some redemption. When she left, I think her character was very different to the Ruby that we once knew when she was a teenager. So I was definitely really excited to bring her back and see where she’s been, see how she had changed, and hopefully have some redemption and reform her character a little bit.” Exciting stuff!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

