Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, November 8), Reiss was in Sonia’s bad books as he turned overprotective of her.

Reiss had attempted to give Sonia her IVF injection but his plan didn’t end up working.

Viewers know Reiss’ wife is in a coma and now a new EastEnders fan theory has predicted a dark twist involving the accountant and his wife.

Reiss made things awkward for Sonia (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss and Sonia’s IVF journey

Viewers will know that Reiss and Sonia are trying for a baby through IVF.

However, Reiss has been taking everything rather seriously and isn’t always thinking about what’s best for Sonia.

Last night, Sonia became increasingly frustrated with Reiss as he continued to restrict what she could and couldn’t do. He was quick to tell her that she shouldn’t be drinking coffee or alcohol and should be limiting the amount of junk food she has.

Sonia wasn’t happy that Reiss was watching everything she did. This tense atmosphere only got worse later on when Reiss attempted to give Sonia her IVF injection.

He’d put on some rainforest sounds and had lit a candle but Sonia felt awkward and stopped Reiss from going further with the process.

Is Reiss hiding a dark secret? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders theory: Did Reiss cause his wife’s coma?

After seeing Reiss become rather obsessive with the IVF process, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Reiss could’ve put his wife, Debbie, in a coma.

He could’ve lashed out at her as they failed to get pregnant through IVF themselves.

I have a feeling Reiss put his wife in the coma after blaming her for IVF not working #EastEnders — mitch (@mitch22336) November 8, 2023

The fan theory reads: “I have a feeling Reiss put his wife in the coma after blaming her for IVF not working.”

Did Reiss lash out at Debbie? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Could Reiss have hurt Debbie?

Reiss has become really obsessed with the IVF working and has been quick to blame Sonia for everything she does that could stop it from being successful.

He and his wife tried IVF before but it didn’t work out for them. But, could Reiss have harmed her?

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw recently told Radio Times: “We do know that he’s taking money from Debbie and he’s keeping that from Sonia, so expect huge consequences for that.

“But in terms of whether there’s kind of a darker story with him, you’ll just have to keep watching. I’m gonna stay tight-lipped about about the future of Reiss.”

