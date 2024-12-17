EastEnders usually airs on Tuesday nights but this week will see no new episode air due to an awards show taking its place.

Tonight (Tuesday, December 17), EastEnders won’t air due to The Sports Personality of the Year Awards taking over BBC One.

Instead, the ‘missing’ episode of the BBC soap will air later on in the week.

The soap won’t air as usual tonight (Credit: BBC)

No EastEnders tonight – soap will next air on Friday

EastEnders usually airs on Tuesday but tonight will be an exception as the soap fails to air.

This is due to the annual Sports Personality of the Year Awards ceremony airing on BBC One between 7pm-9pm.

As EastEnders usually airs at 7.30pm for half an hour, it unfortunately cannot air this evening.

To make up for tonight’s loss though, the soap will air on Friday (December 20) at 7.30pm-8pm.

This means that by the end of the week, viewers will be up to date with all of the Walford drama once more.

Linda had a death vision (Credit: BBC)

What’s going on in Walford right now?

Last night (Monday, December 16), saw Linda Carter find herself at the centre of an episode as she continued to drink.

She then had a vision of the future in which she died as a result of her alcoholism. She couldn’t cope with seeing her children so heartbroken at her funeral, desperate to stop this vision from coming true.

Snapping out of her vision, Linda then expressed her wishes to give up the drink and get some support.

The rest of the week’s episodes will follow on from this, with viewers also being updated on other goings on in the Square.

Scenes include Lauren being rushed to hospital after experiencing pain, and scheming Nish giving Denise and Avani a scare.

With not long to go until Christmas Day, will the festive season be a happy one for everyone? Or, will certain Walford residents have a Christmas they’d rather forget?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

