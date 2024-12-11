EastEnders fans think Nugget will die at Christmas – all the evidence they’ve spotted

EastEnders fans are convinced Nugget Gulati will die at Christmas – and they have a ton of ‘evidence’.

The Walford youngster is at the heart of the Panesar family drama at the moment. Last week, his abusive grandfather Nish went on the run from prison after finding out ex Suki is going ahead with with her wedding to Eve Unwin.

But fans reckon it’s all going to come crashing down on Christmas Day for the beloved Panesar clan…

Nugget met up with his dying grandfather (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Nugget and Nish

Earlier this week on EastEnders, Nish reached out to Nugget to meet him at a secret location. Although hesitant at first, Nugget went and visited him.

Shocked to see his dying grandad collapsed on an old mattress, Nugget hit out at Nish and accused him of not being able to “handle” Suki’s upcoming nuptials.

He then threatened to call the police. Nish fired back that he was “scared” as he wanted to die close to his loved ones, instead of in prison. However, Nish’s plan and pleas seemed to work as later on Nugget was seen stealing some food and water from the MinuteMart.

Fans think Nish is going to kill Nugget (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Nugget to die at Christmas?

In the following episode, Nugget visited Nish again. And trying to get him on his side, Nish told his grandson: “I love my family. Maybe I never knew enough about love to show it properly.”

He also admitted that he could only die happy if his estranged “wasn’t scared” of him anymore. Nugget then left, but told his grandfather he would drop by again the following day.

However, fans are now certain that Nish will end up killing Nugget on Christmas – in what would be a heartbreaking twist.

Could Nugget be killed off? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Nugget ‘is the target’

On X, one fan pointed out the sinister “look” Nish gave Nugget, as the latter left.

They said: “The look Nish gave after Nugget left the room makes me think Nugget is the target. Killing him would break both Ravi & Suki. And he’s got easy access.

“Let’s face it Ravi’d get over it quickly if it was Vinny killed & Nish’s going ‘nuclear’ cos Ravi’s defied him,” the fan added.

Someone else agreed: “I’m calling it. Nish isn’t going to kill Eve he’s going to kill either Nugget or Avani as a get back to Suki.”

What else did EastEnders fans say?

Another fan theory suggests that the soap could recreate a former Walford resident’s death from 2020.

“Why do I get the feeling that Nugget will be killed on Suki & Eve’s wedding day?” the fan mused. They added: “Caught up in the crossfire like Denny was on the 35th Anniversary Boat Cash week as part of the Mitchell revenge.”

EastEnders fans will recall that Dennis ‘Denny’ Rickman Jr – who is the son of Sharon Watts and the late Dennis Rickman – drowned after getting locked in a room on a party boat that sunk on the Thames.

Thinking Nugget will die, another person agreed: “I have another theory now that whatever happens, it’ll result in a Ravi V Nish showdown with Nish dying & it being Ravi to possibly end Nish’s life resulting in him taking the life of both his abusive Dads.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

