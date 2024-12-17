In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, December 16), Nancy and Lee appeared in Linda’s flashforward vision scenes.

They could both be seen at Linda’s funeral, with emotions running high.

But as fans beg for them to return to the soap properly, here’s everything we know.

Nancy and Lee were seen grieving Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Nancy and Lee permanent return

Yesterday’s episode of EastEnders saw Linda have a vision of the future, catching a glimpse of what her life (or lack of) would be like if she continued to drink.

In her vision, she had passed away and her family could be seen attending her funeral.

Johnny was livid with his mum for failing to accept help whilst she was alive. Nancy and Lee could also be seen at the funeral too. This vision then sparked Linda to finally accept the support on offer for her alcoholism.

Now, fans want Nancy and Lee back permanently.

One fan asked: “That was a cracking episode of Eastenders tonight, but how do we get Nancy back full time?”

Another person commented: “I think Lee and Nancy need to come back for real even for a little stint!”

A third person shared: “Well I was nearly right EastEnders. Now, can we have Lee and Nancy back? Please.”

Are they coming back (Credit: BBC)

Everything we know about a potential Carter kid return

As it stands, it looks as though Nancy and Lee were only back for the flashforward episode although it prompts the question as to whether Linda may now be open to making amends with her children.

We know that the EastEnders 40th anniversary is approaching and that huge returns as expected to be included in these episodes, but could Nancy and Lee be added to the list? It wouldn’t surprise us…

Linda needs as much support as she can get right now, but will her children return to give her that?

