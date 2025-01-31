EastEnders live episode date revealed with two interactive elements given to viewers

The EastEnders 40th anniversary is fast approaching and the live episode date is now public knowledge.

Last year, the soap revealed that viewers have the chance to vote on the outcome of Denise’s love triangle – choosing between Ravi and Jack.

But, this won’t be the only thing viewers will be voting on.

EastEnders live episode date confirmed

Viewers will know that EastEnders is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary this February – and it has got big things planned to mark the milestone occasion.

A live episode will air in which viewers will see one of two potential endings play out to the Denise, Ravi and Jack love triangle. Fans will be able to cast their votes on who they’d like to see Denise end up with – and then the winning man will be revealed during the episode.

Now, we finally have a date for the episode and it’s Thursday February 20th. And it’s set to change the lives of Walford residents forever.

An hour-long episode will air the day before, on Wednesday February 19th in the lead up to the big event, with the 19th being the soap’s actual birthday.

On BBC Three, a special 45 minute documentary hosted by Joe Swash will give viewers a preview at all of the huge storylines happening for the 40th. This is called EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In.

And, in further celebrations, Ross Kemp will be hosting a special documentary titled EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square, looking back on storylines over the years.

Viewers given two interactive elements as they cast their votes

After the hour-long February 19th episode, viewers will be given the opportunity to vote. Should Denise be with Ravi or Jack?

Fans can vote by registering for a BBC account, getting their votes in between 8.30pm February 19th – 7.10pm February 20th.

The live episode will then air at 7.30pm on the 20th, with Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw then knowing the finalised voted. Afterwards, the cast will then only act out the script for the voted decision.

And, that’s not the only choice viewers will get to make… They’ll also have the chance to make another decision that will have a huge impact on Walford history. How will you vote?

