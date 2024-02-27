EastEnders: Kat’s dodgy lawyer Roger Peel is a familiar face to soap fans – here’s where you know actor Ben Jones from

Kat Slater in EastEnders has a dodgy new lawyer called Roger Peel, played by Ben Jones. He’s recognisable to soap fans after years in another BBC soap.

So who is Ben Jones? And can Kat really trust Roger Peel?

Ben Jones has been playing Roger Peel (Credit: BBC)

Who is Roger Peel in EastEnders?

As Kat seems to have bitten off more than she can chew taking on Nish Panesar, she thinks Roger could be the answer to her prayer. She’s determined to turn the tables on Nish – with the help of Suki Panesar – but things don’t seem to be going her way.

Nish has enlisted the help of his dodgy lawyer – Roger Peel – hoping to trick Kat into signing over her assets.

But when Kat got wind that Nish was scamming her, she decided to fight back and play him at his own game by seducing Roger.

Things got out of hand, and now it seems that Nish is in the one pulling the strings – he’s just called the police and told them Stacey was the one who hit him on the head at Christmas.

It’s a gripping twist in the tale, and if you were thinking dodgy Roger looked familiar, you’d be right!

He’s a familiar face to soap fans, but where do you know him from?

Kat tried to get one over Nish (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Roger Peel in EastEnders and what else has actor Ben Jones been in?

Roger Peel is played by Ben Jones.

Ben is probably best known for playing Dr Greg Robinson in the BBC afternoon soap Doctors. Ben appeared in the show between 2003 and 2007.

He’s also appeared in Holby City and Casualty, and had roles in Spooks, My Family and Murder in Provence.

Who was Dr Greg Robinson?

Greg was one of the doctors at the Riverside Health Centre. He had a holiday romance with Rico Da Silva in Goa.

Rico then tracked him down in Letherbridge after the trip and the pair became an item. Their wedding was the first same-sex wedding on British television.

Greg’s leaving story saw him upset over Rico fathering a child with his friend. Rico wanted to leave to live nearer to his son in Denmark, so Greg ended their marriage.

However, he soon realised he made a mistake and left Letherbridge to join Rico in Denmark.

