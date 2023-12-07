EastEnders: Karen’s exit could air this week as she plans to go on the run

EastEnders has dropped a huge hint that Karen’s exit from Walford will air this week after the Taylor matriarch was exposed for being behind Albie’s kidnap.

In heartbreaking scenes Keanu stood back and let his mum take the blame for his actions.

But as Phil is on the warpath for his money and Sharon wants to involve the police, we know Karen’s days on the Square are numbered. But will she leave of her own free will – or will she be carted away by the cops?

Karen caught out of Albie’s kidnap

Phil Mitchell has been on a mission all week to prove Karen and Keanu were behind Albie’s disappearance last month. When Karen paid Kat for the damage Mitch did to Harvey’s cab, Phil was suspicious over where she got the money.

When he checked the bank notes he revealed to Kat he’d marked the ones he’d used for the ransom money and they were the same notes Karen had given Kat. Although she protested it wasn’t enough proof as money moves around all the time, Phil knew he was on to something.

With Sam’s help, he found a picture of Albie on social media on bonfire night with Malcolm, Kandice’s husband. And when he sent Tommy round to the Taylors’ to locate the rest of the notes, Tommy saw them under Karen’s bed.

Phil stormed into The Vic and accused both Karen and Keanu of staging Albie’s kidnap for money. He then presented Sharon with the evidence.

As everyone held their breath, Karen took full responsibility. She said Keanu had nothing to do with it. And Keanu the coward went along with it.

Sharon smacked Karen in the face, before sobbing with her friends. Karen was heckled out of the pub before Phil stormed in demanding his money.

Threatening him with a baseball bat, Karen refused to hand it over. Mitch and Keanu defused the situation and promised Phil would get his cash.

Keanu then persuaded Sharon not to call the police straight away so he could talk to his mum. He went round, but Karen refused to even look at him. Though she confirmed to Mitch she would not implicate her son as he needed to with Albie.

Bernie found out the truth and confronted her brother. But he begged her to stay quiet.

Karen’s exit to air on Friday night in EastEnders?

Tonight’s episode ended with Sharon pretty resolute she was calling the police. Karen then told Mitch her plan.

“This money gives us possibilities,” she said. “What’s the point in waiting around for Sharon to call the police?”

Mitch tried to talk her out of it using the kids, her home and job as reasons to stay. But Karen countered that Kat had already fired them and no one in Walford would ever forgive her.

“Let’s start afresh with 50 grand. It’s more money than either of us have ever seen. I know when I’m beat, Mitch, I’ve got to get out of here. Tonight. I’ve got to leave Walford,” she said.

With just one episode left this week, it seems more than likely Karen’s exit will take place on the soap tomorrow night (Friday December 7).

However, will she go on the run with the money and make her escape? Or will the police come calling before she can pack up the kids and leave?

And what about Mitch? Will he let her go? Or could he go with her?

Lorraine Stanley confirms Karen’s EastEnders exit

News of Karen’s departure from the soap emerged in the summer. And in August actress Lorraine Stanley confirmed it herself in a social media post.

“Hey everyone! I’m so grateful for all of your lovely messages this past week,” she wrote.

“Thank you to Daran Little for creating the Taylors and to the BBC for giving me the opportunity to play such a fabulous character. I’ll be sad to be saying goodbye to Karen Taylor and will miss all the cast and crew at EastEnders.

“However I’m looking forward to my next chapter and excited about being a jobbing actor again and starting new ventures. Again your kind words of support have been amazing!!!

“I’m going to miss my Taylor/Baker famalam….Much love xxx.”

