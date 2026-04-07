WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One, as Sandra finally shares her version of events about Josh and Jasmine’s past.

There’s a big reveal in today’s EastEnders as Sandra Goodwin lifts the lid on what really happened to Jasmine’s foster dad, Keith.

But while her story is meant to explain everything, viewers are not entirely buying it, and many are already questioning whether she is telling the full truth.

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Since arriving in Walford, Sandra has kept tight-lipped about the past, particularly when it comes to Keith’s death. But with Jasmine’s trial now underway, she is pushed into opening up.

Fans have been suspicious of Sandra since she arrived (Credit: BBC)

Sandra talks to Kat about Josh and Jasmine in EastEnders

As Kat gets ready to take the stand at Jasmine’s trial, she sees that Sandra isn’t heading to court with everyone else. Confused about why she isn’t supporting her former foster daughter, Kat corners Sandra.

They head to the Albert, where Kat digs for information about Jasmine’s past.

Sandra is cagey at first, but eventually opens up, admitting that Jasmine was hard work as a child and that nothing she did worked with her. Kat is desperate to find out why Sandra adopted Josh, and not Jasmine, and she eventually reveals that Jasmine was involved in a car crash with Keith.

Is Sandra’s story true? (Credit: BBC)

Sandra reveals all about Josh and Jasmine’s past

She tells a story about how Jasmine was about 8 years old and had been difficult all day, and left her swimming things at the pool on purpose. Keith had driven her to get them, and on the way home, they had crashed.

Sandra reveals that it was a nice day and Keith was a good driver, meaning there was no reason for them to have an accident.

Sandra tells Kat that Keith died, and when she got to the hospital, Jasmine didn’t seem upset but just had a look in her eye. Claiming this wasn’t the behaviour of a child who had just seen their father die, Sandra says Jasmine is troubled.

She suggests that if her gut is telling her that Jasmine isn’t to be trusted, then she should listen.

Rattled, Kat is out of time and heads to the court. She takes the stand, and although things go well at first, she is put under pressure by the prosecution. With Sandra’s words playing on her mind, Kat struggles to answer when they ask her if she thinks Jasmine is telling the whole truth about the night Anthony died.

Eventually, she tells the court she doesn’t trust Jasmine, and everyone is shocked.

Jasmine’s court case gets underway today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers think Sandra is lying about Jasmine

Fans have been convinced for weeks that Sandra is hiding something, and that her friendly manner is just a cover. After watching today’s episode, where Sandra opened up about Jasmine’s past, they are more convinced than ever that Sandra is blaming Jasmine because she wants someone to pin her husband’s death on.

Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts…

“Keith died in a car accident, and Sandra decided to blame an 8-year-old with no proof. No wonder Jasmine asked to be removed,” said one fan on Reddit.

“Blamed all because she gave her mum a ‘look’ at the hospital. The poor girl was probably in shock at the time,” agreed another viewer.

Someone else added: “They keep telling us Samdra is so nice, but I doubt it very much. This is one side of the story. I suspect there is more to it.”

Over on X, fans were saying the same thing: “We know Jasmine can act on impulse. We saw this when she set fire to Sonia’s house and attacked Cindy. But is an 8-year-old Jasmine really capable of this? I don’t trust Sandra at all”

Another viewer agreed: “I get the feeling that Sandra is some kind of pathological liar. She’s similar to how Jasmine was at the beginning.”

What’s really going on with Jasmine in EastEnders?

With Sandra’s claims now out in the open, the spotlight is firmly on Jasmine’s past as the trial continues.

But whether Sandra has told the whole truth remains uncertain, and viewers clearly are not ready to take her story at face value.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Jasmine’s trial starts, Penny makes up another lie, and Nicola gets awful news