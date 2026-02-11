Jake Moon’s long-awaited return to Walford took an emotional turn in today’s EastEnders, as he finally came face-to-face with Phil Mitchell for the first time in 20 years.

And while the Square might have moved on, one devastating secret has not.

Phil has spent two decades keeping quiet about the day Jake accidentally killed his own brother, Danny.

But in a twist no one saw coming, it was Phil who ended up dishing out some hard-earned advice about family. Advice that could change everything.

Jake accidentally killed his own brother in 2006 in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Jake turned to Phil

Alfie remains completely unaware of what really happened to Danny, still clinging to the belief that his cousin is alive and well.

Jake has gone to great lengths to dodge the truth, shutting down conversations whenever Danny’s name is mentioned and pretending he has heard nothing either.

Instead, Jake sought out the one man who knows exactly what happened in those woods all those years ago. Despite the years of silence between them, Phil welcomed him in and made it clear he would never forget what Jake did for him and Grant.

Haunted by guilt, Jake admitted that shooting his own brother by accident still weighs on him every single day.

He wanted reassurance that it had all meant something. Phil refused to open up about his own life, but he did offer a pointed reminder: do right by the family you have left.

It was a message that clearly hit home.

Jake confessed that Danny’s death still haunted him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jake almost told Alfie the truth

Back at The Vic, Jake made a decision. He told Alfie he would help him and Kat track down Chrissie. While he does not know exactly where his ex is, he revealed that he could reach out and ask her to come to him.

Jake then sent Chrissie a carefully worded message, apologising and claiming he had made a mistake about their relationship. He suggested they meet, setting the wheels in motion for what looks very much like a trap.

As he waited for her reply, Alfie tried to lighten the mood by pulling out old family photos. For a brief moment, it seemed as though Jake might finally confess what really happened to Danny. The tension was thick, and the truth felt dangerously close.

But just as Jake appeared ready to speak, Kat interrupted their heart-to-heart, stopping the confession in its tracks.

Could the secret finally be on the brink of coming out?

Jake nervously waits for Chrissie to meet him in EastEnders tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

More drama to come for Jake in EastEnders

Chrissie has now agreed to meet Jake, leaving him visibly nervous about what lies ahead. With the trap set, Jake and Kat wait to see whether she will walk straight into it.

If Chrissie does step back into Walford tomorrow, will she give them the answers they are desperate for?

Spoilers have already confirmed that Chrissie will be back in Albert Square next week and that she knows where Jasmine is.

The big question now is what this means for Jake and whether his past with Chrissie is about to become even more complicated.

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward