EastEnders spoilers for next week see Jasmine in serious trouble with the police while Sam makes a big decision about her future.

Also, Max finally admits where his heart lies, a gender reveal party takes an unexpected turn, and Callum is left reeling by a shocking message from Ben.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming up in EastEnders next week.

Jasmine is arrested for murder (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Jasmine questioned by the police

The day of Anthony’s funeral arrives and emotions are running high.

As family and friends gather to say goodbye, Patrick is devastated that Jasmine is nowhere to be seen. Determined to get answers, Kat steps in.

After receiving a tip-off from Chrissie, Kat manages to track Jasmine down and brings her back to Walford.

Meanwhile, Oscar gets the shock of his life when he comes face-to-face with Chrissie and Jake upstairs at The Vic, and learns they’re waiting for Kat to return with Jasmine.

Jasmine and Kat argue (Credit: BBC)

2. Chrissie tricks Jasmine

Jasmine arrives back at The Vic and quickly realises she’s walked straight into a trap when she finds Chrissie waiting for her. Panicked, Jasmine disappears once again.

Kat fears the worst, but Jasmine returns later carrying the murder weapon. She stuns Kat by suggesting they frame Chrissie, but before they can act, the police arrive and take Jasmine in for questioning.

As Jasmine begs Oscar to help prove her innocence, Zoe and Patrick struggle to come to terms with her arrest.

With the evidence stacking up, could Jasmine finally be charged with murdering her own dad?

Sam says her goodbyes (Credit: BBC)

3. Sam faces a life-changing choice in EastEnders spoilers

Feeling it’s time to move on, Sam decides to head back to Spain and starts making plans to leave Walford behind.

Before she goes, she supports Lily as they mark the first anniversary of Martin’s death, making it an emotional day for everyone involved.

A heartfelt conversation with Lily leaves Sam questioning her decision, as she realises how much she needs her family’s support after everything she’s been through.

But will Ricky and the rest of the clan manage to convince her to stay?

Max tries to put things right with Elaine and Linda (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders spoilers: Max tries to put things right

After last week’s fallout over Louie bullying Ollie, things remain tense at Peacock Palace.

Max attempts to smooth things over with Linda and Elaine by promising to put a stop to Ian’s vendetta, but Elaine remains unconvinced.

Later, Max confides in Lauren that his feelings for Linda are genuine and that he wants to make their relationship work. In a bid to do the right thing, he brings Louie over so he can apologise to Ollie.

Seeing Max make an effort, Linda extends an olive branch by asking him out for a drink. But is she just trying to fix their co-parenting dynamic, or could there be something more between them?

Gina and Harry get back together (Credit: BBC)

5. Gina and Harry kiss

George and Nicola host a gender reveal party, delighted as pink confetti fills the air. But the celebrations are short-lived when Kojo announces he wants to move back to his old flat, admitting he misses his independence.

George is worried it’s a bad idea, given everything that happened there before. To reassure him, Harry agrees to move back in with Kojo, despite privately feeling unsure.

Putting their feelings aside, Harry and Kojo return to the flat and head out to celebrate with Penny and Gina. However, Penny causes tension with a poorly judged joke about Harry’s reputation.

Later, Harry decides to put things right with Gina and the pair share a kiss. Could this be a fresh start?

Callum and Johnny are rocked by a message from Ben (Credit: BBC)

6. Ben shocks Callum and Johnny

Johnny’s old friend Tim invites him and Callum out for the night. Callum is hesitant, but agrees when Johnny admits his business is struggling and he needs Tim’s investment.

The evening quickly goes downhill when Tim asks Callum to do something illegal, prompting Callum to walk out.

Later, Johnny finds Callum looking at his divorce papers, and a huge row erupts, ending with Callum telling Johnny to leave.

Although they eventually try to move past their argument, more trouble is on the way when a friend of Ben’s turns up with a deeply unsettling message.

What exactly does Ben want, and how will Callum cope?

