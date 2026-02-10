Today’s EastEnders finally sees Jake Moon come face to face with his cousin Alfie once again. While Alfie is delighted to see him after all these years, the reunion is far from straightforward.

Alongside the relief and emotion, Alfie is left with some burning questions, not least, whatever happened to Jake’s brother, Danny Moon.

Jake has returned to Walford with a clear purpose. He is searching for answers about Anthony’s death on Christmas Day and wants to understand exactly how Chrissie fits into everything that happened. This is not a nostalgic homecoming, and Jake has little interest in reconnecting with the family he left behind.

That changes when Kat tracks him down. Determined to get Jake’s help in finding Jasmine, Kat spins a story about Alfie being unwell. Faced with the idea that his cousin might need him, Jake reluctantly agrees to return to Albert Square.

Alfie is overjoyed to see Jake, even if he cannot hide his frustration. He wants to know why Jake allowed everyone to believe he had been dead for the past 20 years. And then there is the question of what happened to Danny?

Danny and Jake had a rocky relationship (Credit: BBC)

Who was Danny Moon?

Longtime EastEnders fans will remember Danny as Jake’s younger brother.

During their time on the Square between 2004 and 2006, both brothers became tangled up with gangster Johnny Allen, a connection that dragged them deep into the criminal underworld.

Danny, in particular, led a troubled life of crime while working for Johnny. Desperate to prove himself, he even set fire to Johnny’s house in an attempt to gain his boss’s respect. His troubles only escalated from there.

In 2005, Danny killed Dennis Rickman on Johnny’s orders, a moment that sealed his tragic path.

Danny was killed by his own brother, Jake (Credit: BBC)

How did Danny Moon die in EastEnders?

In 2005, Jake found out that his brother Danny had killed Dennis.

When Johnny then ordered Danny to kill the Mitchells, Danny went to shoot Grant. However, he was stopped when Jake appeared and shot him instead. Despite going to the woods to save his brother from doing something stupid, Jake accidentally killed his brother instead.

Jake had only meant to shoot Danny in the arm or leg to save the Mitchell Brothers, and he has had to live with his guilt ever since. Phil has kept his secret ever since… but now Jake is back in Walford, will the truth come out?

EastEnders fans baffled

With all this unfolding more than 20 years ago, fans are understandably confused… especially when Jake tells Alfie today that he ‘hasn’t heard from his brother in years’ – technically not a lie, but still!

“So Alfie doesn’t know that Danny was killed all those years ago? Was that kept a secret then?” questioned one fan on Reddit.

Another said: “No one knows about what Danny did or that Jake killed him, except Phil, Grant and Ruby.”

Over on X, one fan thinks it won’t be long before the truth about Danny is revealed: “I think Jake will tell Alfie about Danny’s death in tomorrows ep.”

Another added: “Phil meeting up with Jake will be interesting, seeing as Jake killed his own brother Danny to save Grant and Phil!”

