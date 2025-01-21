In EastEnders, someone is out to get Cindy and fans now think that this person might just be her former fiancé, Ian Beale.

On Christmas Day last year, someone attacked Cindy and hit her on the head with a shovel. She still has no idea who that person was.

But, after spotting a ‘clue’ in last night’s episode (Monday, January 20), fans now reckon that they’ve worked out who is out to get Cindy.

Is Ian currently pulling the wool over Cindy’s eyes? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict sinister Ian twist in Cindy ‘whodunnit’ storyline

When it comes to having motive, Ian Beale has lots of it. He recently found out that his bride-to-be was cheating on him with Junior Knight, with the truth coming out on Christmas Day – just before Cindy got hit on the head with a shovel.

Prior to this, Ian looked to have forgiven Cindy for the past and was all loved up and ready to move forward. He’d completely let go of the fact that she arranged to have him killed years ago…

But, last night, Ian mentioned the whole shooting situation in a bid to show Cindy he can relate to what she’s going through, and well… it looks like he may still be holding a grudge. And, now fans think that he was the one to attack Cindy in a bid to get revenge for almost having him murdered in 1996.

One fan wrote: “Ian’s going to get his ultimate revenge on Cindy.”

Another person said: “Ian has got her right where he wants. Looking like revenge, definitely got Ian all over Cindy’s attacker.”

A third viewer added: “‘I’ve been attacked, I know exactly how it feels…….’ ahhh, so Ian wanted Cindy to know what it feels like. It’s Ian, isn’t it???”

Is Ian out to get revenge? (Credit: BBC)

What did Cindy actually do to Ian?

Back in 1996, Cindy hired an assassin to shoot and have Ian killed. But, why?

Well, Ian had found out that Cindy was having an affair with David Wicks. He then wanted custody of the twins – Peter and Lucy, and was very close to winning.

But, Cindy wasn’t going to go down without a fight and hired a hitman called John Valecue to kill Ian.

Ian did get shot but luckily his injuries weren’t fatal. Cindy fled Walford and went on the run with Steven and Peter but Ian tracked her down a year later and took the boys back.

But, has Ian been plotting revenge on Cindy this entire time? Was their relationship all an act? Was he the one to attack her?

