EastEnders: Gloria to kill Eddie, a new fan theory predicts

During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, March 12), George arrived at court to be his adoptive father Eddie’s character witness.

He then destroyed Eddie’s hopes by explaining how racist and horrible he was whilst everyone in the court listened on.

A new EastEnders fan theory now reckons that Gloria will end up killing her husband Eddie Knight.

EastEnders: George failed to support Eddie in court

EastEnders viewers will know that George’s adoptive father, Eddie, is on trial for the racially motivated murder of George’s biological dad.

Eddie has been putting pressure on Gloria to get George to provide him with a character statement during his trial.

In a bid to get George to defend him in court, Eddie tried to bribe him with information on his biological mother. If George gave him a character statement, he’d give him the information he wanted.

George considered lying for Eddie but arrived in court, revealing George’s true colours to everyone there.

He then looked over and saw a mystery woman in the courtroom, believing her to be his mum.

EastEnders fan theory: Gloria to murder her husband?

As Eddie continues to get Gloria to carry out all of his demands, a new EastEnders fan theory reckons that Gloria will finish Eddie off as she fights back.

@KellieBrightLY @bbceastenders I feel bad for Gloria, I feel like she's forced to do all these things, she wanted Eddie to do whatever he could so they could keep George, but she didn't want Henry dead.

I've a feeling Gloria might kill Eddie to end the storyline #EastEnders — EastEnders_FanPage (@Jampingpenguins) March 12, 2024

The fan theory on X reads: “I feel bad for Gloria. I feel like she’s forced to do all these things. She wanted Eddie to do whatever he could so they could keep George, but she didn’t want Henry dead. I’ve a feeling Gloria might kill Eddie to end the storyline.”

Will Eddie go to prison? Or, will he be killed?

Eddie’s slowly turning his whole family against him, only having Gloria still on his side.

But, will justice be served to him in court? Will he go to prison? Or, will Gloria finally see Eddie for who he truly is and finish him off her own way?

