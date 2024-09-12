In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, September 11), Gina confronted Freddie over his feelings for Anna and found some pictures of her he’d drawn.

Freddie admitted that he liked Anna but didn’t want to take Bobby’s girl so had to distance himself.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that Freddie may form an unhealthy obsession with Anna…

Freddie has feelings for Anna (Credit: BBC)

Gina confronted Freddie over Anna

EastEnders viewers will know that Anna is dating Freddie’s best mate, Bobby Beale.

However, it’s obvious that she has feelings for Freddie after having previously slept with him last year.

Last night, Freddie declined Anna’s invited to go birdwatching with her. However, he agreed to go out for dinner with Anna, Gina and Bobby. He felt safer going out as a group.

With Bobby and Gina failing to show up and with Priya making out that Freddie and Anna were on a ‘date,’ Freddie soon made up a pathetic excuse and ditched Anna at Walford East.

Later on, Gina confronted Freddie over his weird behaviour towards Anna. She wanted to know why he was avoiding her.

She then found a sketchbook filled with drawings of Anna, finally realising that Freddie had feelings for her sister.

But, Freddie admitted that he wasn’t going to take Anna from Bobby so would rather stay away from her.

Could this be where the storyline is heading? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Freddie to form Anna obsession?

With Gina stumbling upon Freddie’s drawings of Anna, a new fan theory has predicted a sinister twist in the storyline.

The theory reckons that Freddie could soon form a worrying obsession with Bobby’s girlfriend.

One fan on X theorised: “I wonder if Freddie might start to become obsessed with Anna? He’s already drawing pictures of her.”

But, could this be where the storyline is heading? Or, will Freddie and Anna soon enter a relationship with each other despite the Bobby situation?

