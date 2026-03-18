EastEnders follow-up: Oscar and Josh finally meet tomorrow, but there’s another twist looming

Josh Goodwin’s search for answers took another emotional turn in EastEnders tonight, and it looks like things are only getting messier when he meets Oscar.

After a tense first meeting with Kim and Denise, tomorrow’s episode promises a brand new twist as Josh heads back to Walford and comes face-to-face with Oscar in a moment that could change everything.

Things went well until Denise mentioned Zoe (Credit: BBC)

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Josh grilled Denise and Kim about Jasmine

Today’s EastEnders saw Josh head to The Albert for a drink with his newfound almost-aunties, Kim and Denise. Things were going well until Denise mentioned Zoe, and the mere mention of his birth mum sent Josh running for the hills.

Kim wasn’t happy that Denise had scared Josh away, and the pair wondered how to break the news to Patrick. However, they didn’t have long to make a plan, because Patrick tracked them down in the cafe and instantly knew they were hiding something.

Just as they started to explain about meeting Josh, Denise was saved by the bell when Sandra called her phone.

Josh asked Denise and Kim about the night Anthony died (Credit: BBC)

Josh asked for the truth about his twin

Knowing that they had unfinished business to talk about, Sandra invited Kim and Denise over to answer more of Josh’s questions about Sandra.

Once there, Josh apologised for making a hasty exit and asked more about his twin. Although Denise and Kim were reluctant to dredge up what happened the night Anthony died, they agreed to answer Josh’s questions.

However, tomorrow brings more drama when Patrick gets upset that he still hasn’t met Josh. Kim and Denise encourage him to write a letter to Josh explaining how much it would mean to him to meet, and they deliver it to Josh themselves.

Sandra encourages him to read the note, and Josh heads back to Walford to tell Kim and Denise that he would love to meet the rest of the Truemans next week.

However, returning to Albert Square this time changes everything for Josh when Oscar catches his eye in tomorrow’s EastEnders…

Oscar catches Josh’s eye tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

More drama in EastEnders tomorrow for Oscar and Josh

But it’s Josh’s return to Albert Square that really sets tongues wagging. During his visit, he catches Oscar’s eye, setting the stage for what viewers already know is an upcoming romance.

While spoilers have confirmed the pair will grow close next week, there’s a major twist lurking beneath the surface. Both Josh and Oscar share a significant link through Jasmine, though neither of them has any idea just yet.

As they spend the night together in scenes to come, the truth remains hidden. The big question now is how long it will take before their shared connection comes to light and what that revelation will mean for everyone involved.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny