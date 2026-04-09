EastEnders follow-up: As Vicki struggles over her Joel nightmare, she is blackmailed next week

Things are far from settled in EastEnders right now, with Vicki and Ross hitting breaking point over his son Joel. What should have been a straightforward heart-to-heart quickly spiralled, proving this is one row that is not going away anytime soon.

Tensions have been bubbling ever since Ross learned his son has been handed a six-month sentence in a young offenders’ institute, meaning Joel could be back on Albert Square before Christmas.

For Vicki, the thought of the teen who attacked her returning to live under her roof is understandably unsettling. But with her wedding to Ross fast approaching, the situation is anything but simple.

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Vicki was struggling with the idea of Joel moving home (Credit: BBC)

Vicki and Ross had a huge argument

Today’s EastEnders saw the pair try to talk things through again.

Vicki accused her fiancé of never talking about his son. But Ross admitted that he didn’t think Vicki wanted to hear about his visits to see Joel in jail.

Reassuring Ross that if it is important to him, then it is also important to her, Vicki tried to get Ross to open up. However, when he inadvertently compared Joel’s attack to Vicki sleeping with another man, she saw red and stormed out.

Joel’s return was playing on Vicki’s mind this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The drama continues for Vicki next week

Next week’s spoilers have revealed that the couple are still divided over Joel on Monday as they head to their hen and stag parties.

Vicki isn’t in the partying mood, but once there, she changes her mind, and the party gets underway. But how does she go from wanting to marry Ross to passionately kissing Zack?

Vicki isn’t in the mood to party (Credit: BBC)

The trouble starts when Kim books Zack as the stripper for the night, not realising Vicki and Zack have a history. While the other women at the party are having a great time, Vicki doesn’t know where to look – and her awkwardness doesn’t go unnoticed by a certain someone.

Seeing there is still a spark between Zack and Vicki, Kathy realises she needs to act fast. In a desperate attempt to stop Vicki from making a huge mistake, Kathy sets off the fire alarm. However, her plan backfires completely.

AWKWARD! Zack is the stripper at Vicki’s hen party (Credit: BBC)

Zack and Vicki kiss in EastEnders next week

Once outside, Vicki and Zack sneak off to a hidden corner and share a passionate kiss. The pair only break things off because Vicki hears Ross… and Zack is left feeling deflated once again.

But little do Zack and Vicki know, someone has seen them kissing. Not only that, but they have secretly caught the whole thing on camera. But who is filming them? Is it someone from the party? Is it Ross? Or could it be someone else entirely?

Vicki and Zack only find out that they have been caught kissing when Vicki gets an anonymous text next week with a picture of them kissing. Clearly, it is someone she knows if they have her phone number. But who is about to blackmail the pair for an eyewatering amount of cash?