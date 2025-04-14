EastEnders follow-up: As Sonia’s dad Terry Cant arrives in Walford, here’s what happens next as she plans on leaving Walford

A new arrival left Sonia Fowler reeling in EastEnders tonight (Monday, April 14), as her estranged father, Terry Cant, arrived in town. Having heard about what the family had been through due to Bianca’s podcast, Terry was there to reach out to his daughter.

Approaching Bianca first, he was undeterred when she tried to send him packing. And, as he turned up on the doorstep that evening, Terry introduced himself to a flabbergasted Sonia.

Who is Terry Cant on EastEnders – and what does he want?

Terry Cant is Sonia’s father – an ex-boyfriend of Carol Jackson, and father figure to Bianca and Robbie. He fled Walford soon after Sonia was born, leaving Carol to raise their daughter alone. Years later, a man claiming to be Terry arrived in Walford, seeking to reunite with his family.

However, this had actually been Rocky Cotton, in a scheme to get Dot’s inheritance money. Rocky ultimately came clean and made bonds of his own on Albert Square.

With Rocky now in prison and his daughter in deep trouble, the real Terry has returned. But with Sonia’s exit from Walford imminent, what happens next?

What happens on EastEnders next as Terry reunites with Sonia

EastEnders spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Sonia finds herself weighing up whether to stay in Walford or leave forever. As Bianca attempts to support her sister, Sonia sends her and Bex out of the house.

At Harry’s Barn, Bianca tells Jack that Terry is in town. He goes over to see Sonia, offering some words of advice as she ponders her future.

And, as Sonia tries to decide whether it’s time to say goodbye to her home, Bianca enlists Kat and Freddie’s support. Sonia goes to see Stacey, but is shocked when Jean and Harvey tell her that Stacey’s not coping well.

As Sonia attempts to support her friend, Martin’s exes share a warm moment in their time of need. What will Sonia decide to do?

