EastEnders fans panic about Bea’s intentions over Will as the pair share a secret in iPlayer episode

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Bea getting her claws into Will.

If you thought Bea couldn’t get any more calculating, think again. Today’s EastEnders sees her step things up a notch, as poor Will is pulled further under her spell while the rest of the family remains in the dark.

Ever since Bea trashed McKlunky’s after Honey asked her to move out, she has been spinning a story that the damage was caused by a gang of teenagers.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

While viewers know the truth, Will is completely taken in and continues to believe every word she says.

Bea has been manipulating Honey and her family for weeks (Credit: BBC)

Bea tightens her grip on Will

Yesterday’s EastEnders saw Bea continue to manipulate Will by pretending that she didn’t want Honey and Billy to know about the ‘attack’. She made Will promise not to tell his parents, knowing full well that he would.

Today’s episode sees Bea continuing with her plan to move out, and while Billy can’t wait to get rid of her, Honey is distracted by her peri-menopause symptoms.

As Will asks what is for dinner, Honey gets angry, pointing out that she is struggling and not the only one in the family who can use the oven.

Bea jumps at the chance to step in and be the knight in shining armour, and offers to make tea. But as the family sit down to eat later on, she makes her excuses and reluctantly leaves.

While Billy and Honey think she has got somewhere else to live, Will knows the truth. He eventually blurts out that they can’t make Bea leave because she hasn’t got anywhere else to go.

In the end, Honey chases Bea down the street and asks her to move back in. Bea agrees in a heartbeat, thrilled to have wormed her way back into the family home.

Bea showed her true colours when she trashed McKlunky’s earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bea has got a dark side

We know Bea is hiding a dark side, having organised teenagers to trash the Minute Mart to get herself a job there, and ordering a credit card in Honey’s name. However, fans are convinced there is more to Bea than just her obsession with Honey.

While some viewers think Bea is lonely and wants to steal Honey’s family life, others think she could be Honey’s long-lost sibling.

However, the most popular theory is that Bea is going to get her claws into Will. With fans predicting a grooming storyline to rival Megan’s in Coronation Street.

Fans are worried Bea is getting too close to Will (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans share their thoughts on Bea

Fans have their say about a potential Will and Bea twist…

“Why do I get the feeling that Bea is going to start forming an obsession with Will? I’m worried she may take advantage of him, said one fan on Reddit. Another agreed: “Me too, I’m worried about Bea’s intentions with Will.”

Someone else added: “What is this unlikely friendship between Will and Bea? Please, no!”

“She’s definitely going to take advantage of him. I really hope it doesn’t lead to anything more between them, as Will is 18 and that’s just really creepy and sinister,” said another viewer.

Another fan echoed the sentiment… “Please don’t go where I think this could be going with Will and Bea!”