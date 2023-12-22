EastEnders fans delighted as Mick sends Linda a text message

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, December 21), Linda got a right shock when she received a text message on her phone from Mick.

Viewers will know that Mick has been missing and presumed dead for the past year.

Now, fans of the soap have been left thrilled as Mick ‘returns’ to Walford after almost a year away.

Missing Mick contacted Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mick contacted Linda

Yesterday, Dean was devastated to learn that Jade’s transplant wasn’t viable and couldn’t go ahead.

Gina comforted Dean before Dean was given some food for thought on the topic of forgiveness.

Later on, he tried to speak to Linda in the Square but she didn’t want to hear him out. Sharon protected Linda and told him to stay away from her.

Afterwards, Linda received a text message from her ex husband Mick who was presumed dead.

The message read: ‘L, I can’t talk but I need to see you. I’m sorry I couldn’t do this til now. I’ll explain everything. Mick x.”

Fans have really missed Mick (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled as Mick ‘returns’

EastEnders fans have now taken to social media to share their joy over the mention of Mick on the soap.

They’ve missed the character a lot and are delighted that he’s been in touch with Linda.

One fan wrote: “If this is actually Mick, I’m gonna lose it!”

Another exclaimed: “Imagine if Mick comes back at Christmas to help Linda with Dean!!”

A third viewer commented: “What, Mick is not dead? Or, is this the twist for Monday?”

A final fan was thrilled and finished: “Mick! It’s a Christmas miracle!”

Sadly, Mick hasn’t returned (Credit: BBC)

Is Mick really back?

Sadly, it appears that Mick hasn’t returned to Walford after all. No, instead, the message was another one of Dean’s sick tricks.

But, as Linda meets up with Dean tonight (Friday, December 22), will she hear what he has to say? What does Dean want from Linda?

