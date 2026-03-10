EastEnders fans call for more Oscar screen time after hilarious moment airs on iPlayer

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and includes a hilarious Oscar moment.

Today’s EastEnders is packed full of drama as Ravi and Mark’s epic woodland showdown plays out – but it isn’t their huge fight that got fans talking, it is Oscar and his hilarious one-liners.

Fans are loving Oscar at the moment (Credit: BBC)

Oscar brings the comedy to Walford

Ever since he arrived in Walford, Oscar has brought comedy into every scene he is in. And as the drama ramps up in other parts of the soap, fans have come to rely on Oscar to bring light relief to each episode.

From Oscar calling Ian Beale ‘Brian’ to him constantly making hilarious digs at Max about his parenting, there is no end to the character’s comedy. And today’s episode is no exception.

As Lauren tries to get someone to invest in the car lot with her, Oscar is on fine form, giving her life advice. When Max turns Lauren down, she tries her luck with Jack, hoping her uncle might lend her the funds. However, when Jack says he will ‘think about it’, Lauren thinks she is onto a good thing, until Oscar points out that Jack is only being polite.

Lauren doesn’t believe Oscar until he points out that Jack is letting her down gently… going through a list of examples that he would use in the same way, including being convincing when he tells Lauren that Peter is definitely the man for her!

As Lauren realises Oscar might have a point, Cindy walks past the living room on her way out. Oscar calls her back, hilariously changing her name to ‘Cinders’ before suggesting that she could be the one to help Lauren buy the car lot.

Cindy isn’t keen to go into business with her daughter-in-law, but she later suggests to Max that he is making a mistake by not helping Lauren.

Max does not find Oscar’s joke funny at all (Credit: BBC)

Fans love Oscar’s comedy in EastEnders

With Cindy’s words ringing in his ears, Max goes to see Lauren to tell her he has changed his mind. But as Max arrives, Oscar answers the door, saying, ‘Evening, Daddio. Come to spread more joy?’ to which Max asks where Lauren is. Oscar, still in comedy mode, says ‘Sister, that man who impregnated our Tanya has arrived…”, and while no one in his family finds Oscar’s joke funny, viewers can’t get enough of the fleeting but hilarious moment…

“Oh god…Oscar is such a delight! He’s the only reason I watch it these days! ‘It’s that man who impregnated our Tanya!’ Absolutely wheezing!” said one fan on Reddit. Another agreed: “Oscar is just hilarious in every scene he’s in.”

Over on X fans were saying the same thing. “I do have to say I’m enjoying the Brannings/Beale combo. I think it’s due to Oscar, good casting,” said one viewer.

Someone else added: “Oscar is absolutely brilliant,” while another fan agreed: “How Oscar always calls Ian ‘Brian’ sends me to space every single time!”

Another fan added that actor Pierre Moullier needed to be kept in the show for as long as possible: “Pierre Moullier is fantastic as Oscar – the best casting in years. He’s single-handedly carrying this era of EastEnders on his back.”

While another fan felt exactly the same, adding: “Oscar is such a great addition to EastEnders.”

Fans love Oscar’s funny one-liners (Credit: BBC)

Fans call for more Oscar screen time

The good news for fans is we know we’ll have Oscar on our screens until at least the start of 2027 after he played a huge part in the New Year flashforward episode.

The standalone episode saw Max in trouble with the police, and by the time the credits rolled, Lauren and Oscar were being held at gunpoint, with Max having to choose between his children.

Let’s hope we aren’t on borrowed time with Oscar and the police catch the shooter before it is too late!