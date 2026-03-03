EastEnders fans beg for more as Max’s revenge plan for Tim airs on iPlayer

WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Max teach Tim a lesson.

EastEnders viewers have been waiting for the moment Tim got what was coming to him, and today, Max does not disappoint.

After weeks of tension, threats and heartbreak, Tim’s reign of control finally comes crashing down. Yet while fans were cheering Max on, many were left saying the same thing about how it played out.

Max is out for revenge today (Credit: BBC)

Linda and Johnny have a huge fight

<p>Linda is terrified that Max is only going to make matters with Tim worse after she spots him driving out of the Square, pretending to be Tim’s taxi driver.<p>She finds Johnny and tells him what has happened, but when Callum overhears them shouting, he demands to know what is going on.

Johnny tries to cover their panic by lying that Max is giving Tim a lift somewhere. But Callum knows he is covering something and threatens to call his friends at the station unless someone tells him what is going on.

With nowhere to hide. Johnny confesses that he slept with Tim, and Callum is devastated. Claiming he is just as bad as Ben, he storms off, yelling at Johnny that their relationship is over.

<p>Johnny turns on Linda, telling her this is all her fault and that she has finally succeeded in breaking them up.

Johnny tries to explain what happened with Tim to Callum (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Callum discovers the truth about Tim

Later, Johnny tracks Callum down at home and tells him he needs to know the full story.

<p>While Callum doesn’t want to know the details, Johnny explains it isn’t as simple as him cheating and tells him he did it to protect Callum and Lexi. At first, Callum doesn’t want to hear it. But when Johnny admits he had no choice and was blackmailed, Callum is horrified.

Callum tells Johnny that what Tim did was sexual coercion and he needs to be reported to the police. Johnny doesn’t want to tell anyone else, but promises Callum it meant nothing and he had no choice.

Callum softens towards Johnny, realising what he has been through. He feels guilty that Johnny was put in such an awful position, and eventually the two make up.

Max makes sure Tim gets the message (Credit: BBC)

Max teaches Tim a lesson in EastEnders

With Johnny and Callum back on track, Max makes sure Tim won’t bother them again.

He takes Tim to an abandoned back street and pretends he has a flat tyre. He asks Tim to help, which Tim reluctantly does. However, as he is looking in the boot for the spare tyre, Max shoves him in and shuts the boot, trapping a terrified Tim inside.

As Tim yells to be let out, Max pours a bottle of water over the car, pretending it is petrol, sending Tim into a panic

It is only when he opens the boot and tells Tim exactly why he has kidnapped him that the penny drops. Max threatens the terrified lawyer, telling him he must pay the money he promised and never set foot in Walford again. Max also tells him that if he bothers the Carters again, he will kill him.

Max then throws Tim to the ground and gives him a kicking. He then gets back in the car and puts it into reverse. Tim thinks he is about to be run over when Max stops the car at the last minute and drives off.

Max pretends to run Tim over in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans all want more

But while fans are thrilled to see Max get revenge on Tim, they are all annoyed that the scenes were too short. Viewers took to social media to point out the error…

“Max torturing Tim did not go on for long enough at all!” joked one fan on Reddit. Another agreed: “Love Max pouring ‘petrol’ over the boot, Tim deserved that. We needed more!”

While other fans were convinced that this isn’t the last we have seen of Tim. “No way is Tim going to just disappear,” said one fan on X. While another agreed: “For all we know, Max may have just scared Tim off. Maybe he’s made the situation worse down the line!”

