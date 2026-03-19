EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing about Oscar and Josh’s cute meeting in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and reveals a sweet meeting for Oscar and Josh.

There is plenty going on in today’s EastEnders, but it is one moment in particular that has really got viewers talking. As Josh continues to process his newly discovered family ties, a chance encounter in Walford delivers something altogether lighter, and fans are convinced a long-term romance is on the cards.

Today’s episode sees Josh digging deeper into his birth family, but while back in Walford, he also shares a sweet and slightly chaotic first meeting with Oscar.

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As fans predicted months ago, this looks to be the beginning of a relationship between the pair, and viewers were quick to celebrate as sparks flew almost instantly.

Denise and Kim delivered Patrick’s letter to Sandra (Credit: BBC)

Josh reads Patrick’s letter

After meeting Denise and Kim earlier this week, Josh has been trying to get his head around all the new family members he didn’t even know existed.

Today’s episode sees Kim and Denise worry about Patrick, who is desperate to meet his new grandson. They tell him that they need to tread carefully with Josh if they don’t want to scare him off. Denise suggests Patrick writes Josh a letter instead.

Patrick takes his letter writing very seriously, and Denise is shocked by how many pages he produces. However, they take the letter to Sandra’s – along with a food shop from Kim.

Sandra is surprised to see them both – especially Kim’s supplies – but welcomes them in for a cup of tea. Sandra thinks Patrick’s letter is a great idea. She also admits to Denise and Kim that she is relieved that Josh’s birth family seemed so nice.

As they all bond, Josh returns home and seems surprised by the letter. After Kim and Denise leave, Sandra encourages her son to read it. She assures Josh that getting to know his birth family won’t change anything between them.

Oscar and Josh have a meet-cute involving a milkshake (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Josh returns to Walford

Later, Josh returns to Walford and tells Kim and Denise that he has read Patrick’s letter and wants to meet the rest of the family.

Kim jumps at the chance and invites him to their house right there and then. But Josh admits it is student night in Soho, but promises to come back next week.

Kim and Denise seem happy with that and head home to tell Patrick the good news. However, as Josh heads for the tube, he bumps into Oscar – quite literally- and the pair share a sweet meet-cute.

Oscar can’t take his eyes off Josh (Credit: BBC)

Fans convinced ‘Joscar’ is already a hit

After waiting all day for a milkshake, Oscar is miffed when it ends up spilt all down his front after Josh bumps into him.

But once the pair clock each other, it is clear milkshake is the last thing on their minds, and Oscar makes a joke about there being other ways for Josh to get his attention.

Viewers wasted no time reacting to the moment, with many thrilled that their long-standing theory about Oscar and Josh is finally playing out.

Taking to social media, fans were quick to praise the chemistry between the pair, with many comparing it to Oscar’s previous relationship with Josh’s twin.

“Sorry, but Oscar has more chemistry with Josh after 30 seconds compared to what he had with Jasmine. It is incredible,” said one fan on X.

Another agreed: “In that one-minute clip of Oscar and Josh, I saw more chemistry than I’ve ever seen with Oscar and Jasmine!”

“Even after one scene, you can tell Oscar will have a much stronger relationship with Josh than he did with Jasmine,” echoed a third viewer.

With such a strong first impression, it seems viewers will be watching closely to see what happens next for this new couple.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny