EastEnders: All the ‘clues’ so far that Martin will die as James Bye ‘removes’ EastEnders from his social media bio

EastEnders fans have spotted a ‘clue’ that Martin Fowler could die in upcoming scenes for the soap’s 40th anniversary.

And this fresh detail comes after months of speculation and compiled ‘evidence’ that James Bye is about to bid farewell to his Walford character.

So, as the ‘evidence’ pile stacks up, here’s everything that points towards an exit for Martin.

1. James Bye ‘removes’ EastEnders from social media bio

The latest potential clue sees James Bye remove EastEnders from his Instagram bio, according to eagle-eyed fans.

They now think that this is a sign that the actor has left the soap – and it would make sense…

One fan commented: “James Bye has removed EastEnders from his IG bio! It can mean nothing, but usually it means something when an actor does that!”

Referencing fan speculation that Martin could be a goner, another fan replied: “It’s sounding more plausible by the minute…”

2. Martin’s bizarre 40th

Last year, the Walford residents all celebrated Martin’s 40th birthday and threw a little party for him at the market.

However, he then had to tell everyone that he was only actually turning 39 and that he wouldn’t be celebrating his milestone birthday for another year.

This humorous detail might’ve been foreshadowing something huge… that Martin might not make it to his real 40th birthday.

Martin now has a son in Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Martin to die evidence 3. Departing characters

We know that Lacey Turner will soon be leaving EastEnders temporarily (or at least we hope only temporarily) to go on maternity leave.

With Louisa Lytton starring in play The Girl On The Train in the coming months, it looks like her exit is also on the horizon. And, now we know that Natalie Cassidy is bowing out of the soap as Sonia Fowler.

So, with the ‘three people closest to Martin leaving’ as one fan notes, it would make sense for him to die as all of his ties to Walford are soon going.

4. Mention of extended family

There’s also been some mention of Martin’s ‘legacy’ and referencing former members of his family such as Arthur Fowler.

Everything is done for a reason in soap, and this detail didn’t go amiss by us. With so much of Martin’s history being referenced recently, it’s a worrying sign that he’s the next Fowler to leave…

The sign means there will always be a piece of Martin on the Square… (Credit: BBC)

5. Fruit and veg stall

Martin’s been fighting to keep the market open and it looks like he’s succeeded (with the help of Ruby and Stacey.)

Ruby’s even got him a brand new Fowler’s fruit and veg sign for his stall. But, could this sign end up being a lasting tribute to the character as he’s remembered after his death? How tragic would this be?!

6. Fire

Reports suggest that a huge fire will soon rip through The Queen Vic, leaving many Walford residents’ lives in danger.

If Martin finds himself near or inside of The Vic during this time, he could be in serious danger of dying…

Will all of these ‘clues,’ it doesn’t look too good…

