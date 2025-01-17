Actress Lacey Turner has announced that she has given birth to a baby girl, her third child.

The star shared two pictures earlier today (January 17). The EastEnders star is already a proud mum to five-year-old Dusty and three-year-old Trilby, who she shares with husband of seven years, Matt Kay. The happy family all feature in the pictures.

She captioned the shots: “Our hearts are full,” with two pink love hearts.

Lacey Turner is now a mum of three! (Credit: Cover Images)

EastEnders pals offer congratulations after Lacy Turner shares beautiful baby pictures

Among the many of Lacey’s followers sending their love were her pals from Albert Square.

Patsy Palmer said: “Omg how beautiful is she !! Congratulations to you all.”

Shona McGarty penned: “Congratulations you wonderful woman. Love you loads”.

Whereas Cheryl Fergison added: “Beautiful family pics Lacy what joy”, adding in a red heart emoji.

Back in September, 36-year-old Lacey shared the news that her family of four would soon be becoming a family of five.

Lacey’s Stacey Solomon character on EastEnders

There has been a great deal of speculation over how Lacey’s long-running EastEnders character Stacey Slater will be written out of the soap while she goes on real life maternity leave. Many theorised that Stacey will end up in prison due to her involvement in The Six.

As a key character in EastEnders, Lacey joined the cast back in 2004.

In the two decades since, her character Stacey has been a part of nail-biting storylines that had audiences gripped. From drug abuse and abortion, to bipolar disorder and murder – no stone has been left unturned when it came to the famous Slater family member.

Preparing for third bundle of joy

Two months after sharing the news with the world she was expecting again, Lacey said she was preparing for the new arrival.

She told The Mirror she was excited to start a new ‘chapter’ with her growing family.

Lacey gushed: “I’m excited for all of us really.

“It’s like another chapter in our little story, yeah I am excited. There’s nothing better than a newborn and a newborn cuddle, so that would be lovely. Yeah, we’re really excited and we’re looking forward to it.”

“You take lots of photos of [your children], thousands of photos,” she added.

The star from the BBC soap continued: “I make [a photo book] for my kids every year, I make them a photo book of their year. I love sitting looking through photos, it’s nice that I do it for them, so I should be making three.”

Lacey Turner’s not concerned over sleepless nights with another baby

The now mom-of-three said she isn’t concerned about the lack of sleep she’ll be having now her third baby has arrived.

Instead, Lacey Turner is looking to the future with her new baby, and the bundle of joy growing up with their siblings.

She said: “I love this time of year and obviously we, you know, we’ve got a lot going on in our house but it’s going to be lovely.

“As the children grow older, it’s lovely. They change so much at this age and it’s lovely to see they’re going through their little milestones and it’s great.”

