EastEnders: Barney is actually Zack and Nicola’s son, a new fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Barney Mitchell could be the son of Zack and Nicola – following news that the pair have a steamy history together outside of Walford.

Nicola and Zack reconnected as she arrived on Albert Square in search of ex-husband Teddy and her sons, Barney and Harry. As she exchanged stern words with Sharon and even more barbed jabs with Teddy, she and Zack also shared a charged gaze.

It quickly became apparent that the pair knew each other from old – but how?

Zack bumped into his old flame as she arrived in Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders reveals steamy history between Zack and Nicola

As she caught up with Zack later, he and Nicola reconnected. And as they caught up, viewers learned that the pair had once been lovers. Nicola urged Zack to keep their prior history a secret – to which he agreed – their chemistry still sizzling.

This had viewers wondering just how far back Nicola and Zack’s story goes.

Barney could be behind Shireen’s murder (Credit: BBC)

Is Barney Zack’s son? EastEnders fans wonder

Writing on the social media site X, fans shared their theories as to extent of Zack and Nicola’s relationship – and whether Barney could be the unwitting product of their union.

“What if Barney is Zack’s son?” asked one fan.

“Omg is Zack Barney’s Dad? The resemblance is there,” noted another, sharing an unflattering screenshot of both men looking pained.

“I doubt they would go down the statutory route but Barney is 15 Zack is 36. So if Nicola and Zack had an affair when he was in his early 20s it’s possible Barney isn’t Teddy’s son (as Zack is meant to have a big storyline coming up),” pointed out one viewer on Reddit.

“Zack + Nicola = Barney,” agreed another.

Could Zack be Barney’s father – and the product of an affair between him and Nicola?

Nicola meets the in-laws (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nicola gets her feet under the table

Nicola’s arrival in Walford continues to send shockwaves around the Square tonight (Thursday, November 14) as she manipulates herself into a family lunch with Teddy, Billy and Honey.

After scoring somewhere to stay, Nicola decides to make things even more difficult for her ex-husband by cornering Phil for a chat. What does she have planned?

