EastEnders and Junior Knight actor Micah Balfour has shared a cute black and white photo, announcing the birth of his first child.

Taking to social media yesterday (Wednesday, January 29), Micah shared a photo of the newborn’s tiny hand placed on his.

Micah and his partner Nat announced that they were expecting their first child earlier last year. And, now they’ve finally met them!

Micah announced the news on social media (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Micah Balfour shares baby news in cute post

In August last year (2024), Micah announced the news that his partner Nat was pregnant with their first child.

He shared his joy and excitement that he would soon welcome his and his partner of five years’ first baby together.

At the time, he shared a number of baby items along with a baby scan photo. He said: “We’re expecting Baby Balfour February 2025.”

Now, flash forward to January 2025, it seems that the little one came into the world a tad earlier than expected, with Micah sharing a black and white photo yesterday of his and his baby’s hand.

He simply captioned the Instagram post with a red love heart emoji. His partner Nat also shared the same photo onto her Instagram page.

Fans are thrilled for the couple (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to congratulate Micah Balfour on new arrival

Micah’s fans and followers have been quick to express their delight over the news that his bundle of joy has entered the world.

One fan commented: “Massive congratulations Micah!”

Another person beamed: “OMG! Congratulations! U will be an amazing father! Okay, so happy for you xx”

A third follower added: “Congratulations to you both. Welcome to the world, little one x”

A fourth person exclaimed: “Massive congratulations!!!!! Thrilled for you all!!!!”

And, a final fan finished: “Congratulations to you both! Enjoy the newborn snuggles, time passes so quickly so absorb it all xxx”

