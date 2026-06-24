Coronation Street won’t air at 8.30pm tonight, here’s when the soap is back

Coronation Street fans hoping for their usual trip to Weatherfield tonight (Wednesday, June 24) are set to be disappointed, with the ITV soap once again missing from the schedules.

Recent weeks have seen several changes to ITV’s line-up, with major sporting events and special programming regularly pushing soaps around. If you’re wondering when Corrie will be back on screen, here’s everything you need to know.

Corrie isn’t on this evening (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will not be airing tonight, Wednesday, June 24.

The schedule change comes as ITV broadcasts live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Canada from 7pm.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for the next episode though, as Corrie returns tomorrow (Thursday, June 25) from 9pm until 10pm.

The latest episode will also be available to watch on ITVX and YouTube from 7am for viewers who prefer to catch up earlier in the day.

Sarah is suspicious of Jodie (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street on Thursday?

There’s plenty of drama ahead when the soap returns.

Gary attempts to convince Todd that Kit is targeting him out of jealousy, but Todd remains unconvinced and continues to question Sarah over Theo’s murder.

Meanwhile, Sarah starts to feel uneasy when Jodie reveals a detail about the night she was attacked.

Elsewhere, Megan secretly gets in touch with Will through an online game ahead of the trial, Nina struggles to tell Roy that Asha is moving out, and Summer treats her friends.

Jodie also sets out to make David jealous during a date at the bistro.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began making episodes available to stream daily from 7am.

The move proved popular with viewers. Statistics for the first quarter of 2025 showed ITVX achieved a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale have amassed 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, while soap viewing has increased by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026 following the huge Corriedale episode. Rather than airing on just three nights each week, Corrie now broadcasts every weekday in a 30-minute slot.

Emmerdale kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air Monday to Friday, with new episodes continuing to drop on ITVX every morning at 7am.

While tonight’s cancellation may frustrate loyal viewers, Weatherfield fans won’t be away from the action for long,

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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