Coronation Street fans hoping for their usual fix this evening are set for disappointment, as the ITV favourite has been bumped from the schedules tonight (Tuesday, March 31). But don’t worry – we’ve got all the details on when it’s back and what drama is waiting just around the corner.

As viewers will know all too well, live sport and special programming often shake up the soap timetable – and lately, it’s been happening more than ever.

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

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What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

There’s no episode of Coronation Street airing tonight (Tuesday, March 31) on ITV. The soap typically runs Monday to Friday between 8.30pm and 9pm under the newer ‘soap power hour’ format.

However, tonight’s slot has been taken over by live coverage of the England vs Japan international football match, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

The good news is that Corrie will be back on screens tomorrow (Wednesday, April 1), returning to its usual 8.30pm-9pm slot.

For those who prefer to watch earlier, episodes will also be available from 7am on ITVX, as well as on YouTube.

Maggie and Megan have a tense exchange (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street on Wednesday?

When Corrie returns, there’s plenty of drama in store.

Maggie is out for revenge and takes matters into her own hands as she storms over to Megan’s new flat. Meanwhile, Ben and Eva hope Will keeps his distance – though things quickly become awkward when he’s already there. Expect tensions to rise.

Elsewhere, Debbie’s accusation leaves Lou in serious trouble, Adam and Alya face a backlash, and Bethany could be heading straight into danger involving Jodie. Bernie’s date night with Dev also takes a sinister twist, with Mal lurking nearby.

Soap power hour in 2026

The recent schedule shake-ups come as part of wider changes to how Corrie is aired.

Back in October 2024, the soap began releasing episodes daily from 7am on ITVX – a move that proved hugely popular with viewers. In fact, figures for the first quarter of 2025 showed ITVX hitting a record-breaking billion streams in a single quarter. Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have clocked up 124 million streams so far this year, with overall soap viewing up 35 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Looking ahead, even more changes have already come into play, with ITV introducing its ‘soap power hour’ from the second week of January 2026.

Under the new format, Corrie now airs every weekday, but for a shorter 30-minute episode each night. Viewers can catch it Monday to Friday from 8.30pm to 9pm, with episodes continuing to drop on ITVX each morning at 7am.

So while tonight might be a rare break from Weatherfield, there’s plenty more drama just around the corner – and not long to wait until it’s back on screen.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV. What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts.