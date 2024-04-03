Coronation Street: What happened when Audrey tried to take her own life?

During tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 3), Audrey comforted an upset Maria whilst working in the salon.

As Maria opened up about Liam searching ways to end his own life, Audrey opened up about her own experience.

But, when did Audrey try to take her own life? What happened to the hairdresser?

Maria sobbed at the salon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Audrey comforted Maria

Viewers will know that last night on the cobbles (Tuesday, April 2), Maria rushed out of work and left a bridal party to do their own hair at the salon.

She’d been watching her secret camera app and had seen Liam go into the bathroom and not come out, fearing the worst.

When she got back to the flat, realising that Liam was fine, Maria made out that she was just picking up her hair rollers. At the salon, the bridal party were livid and were then given the service for free as an apology.

Tonight, Maria broke down in tears at work as she told Audrey about Liam looking up ways to end his own life on the laptop.

Audrey was taken aback to hear this revelation and then told Maria that she’d attempted to take her own life previously after suffering an overdose.

Maria was heartbroken as she had no idea that Audrey had struggled too. Audrey then explained how lucky she felt to have her loved ones to support her.

Audrey suffered an overdose in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What happened to Audrey?

In Summer 2022, Audrey attempted to take her own life shortly after her birthday celebrations, overdosing on sleeping pills. After going to hospital, Audrey made out that the overdose had been an accident.

However, during a lunch with her friends, Audrey revealed that she had actually attempted to take her own life.

A neighbour had been worried about her and had called an ambulance, saving her life.

She explained that she was missing her late husband Alfie and had been feeling depressed and lonely.

After turning to drink, she’d suffered an accident which saw her get crushed by a motorbike whilst drunk. Audrey then turned to sleeping pills after this.

Her friends then supported Audrey through the tough time after she opened up to them about her true feelings.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

