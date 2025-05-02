Coronation Street airs tribute to soap legend Philip Lowrie after his death aged 88

Coronation Street has aired a special tribute at the end of tonight’s episode (Friday, May 2) for Philip Lowrie after his recent death

The Dennis Tanner actor died last month, with the soap now paying its respects just before the credits rolled.

This brought to an end an emotional episode as Daisy Midgeley bid farewell to the cobbles.

Philip died at 88 years of age (Credit: SplashNews.com) Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie’s death Philip Lowrie sadly died on Friday, April 25, with his agent announcing the news in an online statement. Philip was best known for playing the role of Dennis Tanner, being a key part of the soap’s history having appeared in the first ever episode of Corrie. Philip’s agent Mario Renzullo said: “My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88.” The statement continued: “His death marks the end of an era for the world’s longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling.” Philip played Dennis Tanner on the soap between 1960-1968 before returning decades later in 2011. The soap aired a tribute tonight (Credit: ITV)

Soap airs special tribute in memory of late star

A week after Philip’s death, the soap has now paid a special tribute to the star at the end of tonight’s episode.

This evening focused on Daisy Midgeley’s exit from the Street as she decided to depart from Weatherfield. She was heading off to sunny Bali for a fresh start.

Tears were flowing for her loved ones as she left them letters to say her goodbyes before heading off.

The final scenes of the episode saw Daisy pop on her sunnies in a cab, on her way to the airport.

The screen then faded to black before showing a black and white image of a young Philip Lowrie. The screen then read: “In memory of Philip Lowrie, 1936-2025.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.