Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver wows fans with picture of her 104-year old grandmother

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has left fans stunned by sharing a picture of her 104-year-old grandmother.

The Eileen Grimshaw actress, posted the image to her Instagram account, alongside snaps of her famous sister too.

And fans were left amazed by how fabulous Sue’s grandma looks!

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shares pictures of her grandmother

Corrie star Sue shared the pictures of her visiting her gran alongside sister Kate Harbour.

She captioned the snaps: “Our remarkable grandmother aged 104 – I swear she’s getting younger!”

Kate replied to the comment: “She is extraordinary. I swear it’s the garibaldi biscuits!”

Sue’s fans were also quick to comment on the picture: “God love her! 104! Oh the stories she must have!” said one.

Another gasped: “104? Wow! Go her! She looks fabulous.”

“She looks very fresh faced and that smile, what is her secret? She rocks,” added one more.

Someone else wrote: “She looks amazing, what is her secret? She looks younger than her age.”And another agreed: “What a women. 104 is an achievement in itself.”

Sue has a well-known half-sister who she met in her 20s (Credit: ITV)

Who is Sue Cleaver’s actress sister?

Also in the images was Sue’s sister, Kate Harbour.

Kate is a voice actress, known to many as the voice of Wendy in Bob the Builder. She also voices characters in Shaun the Sheep and Timmy Time, as well as other children’s TV favourites.

She and Sue are half-sisters, with the same mother, though they didn’t meet until Sue was in her 20s.

Sue Cleaver discussed her adoption story on I’m a Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

Sue reveals adoption

During her stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2022, Sue revealed to her fellow campmates she had been adopted.

Sitting with comedian Seann Walsh and footballer Jill Scott, Sue explained she met her birth mother by fortunate coincidence.

“I was at drama school,” she told them. “I was 23 and Royal Exchange were looking for parts for Oedipus.

“There was an actor there, and when I walked in, he said to another actor that I was ‘the double’ of his wife.

“He asked when was my date of birth and where I was born. After that, he rang his wife and said he’d found me.”

Thankfully, Sue’s story had a happy ending, with her birth family and her adopted family all getting along.

“It’s lovely because my mum and my birth mother, we’ve all met, been out for dinner, we’ve all kept in touch,” she said.

“We’ve all had lovely relationship ever since, so it’s a nice ending. I’m very lucky.”

Eileen hasn’t been on screen since the summer (Credit: ITV)

Where is Eileen in Coronation Street?

Sue’s alter-ego Eileen Grimshaw has not been seen on the cobbles since August. But fans needn’t worry, she hasn’t left permanently, she is just taking a break to do some other projects.

Sue has been a guest panellist on Loose Women several times. It was on the show that she admitted she has had “a really bad year”.

She started: “I’ve had a really bad year. I had a hysterectomy in March and then a few weeks ago I ended up in A&E.”

Adding to this, Sue explained: “It was a scary, scary time. I had surgery and ended up in intensive care.” The Eileen Grimshaw actress said she didn’t want to go into detail about what had caused it.

She is also reportedly set to star in BBC series Pilgrimage alongside Christine McGuinness.

After a cruise holiday with Linda Robson late last year, Sue is now stepping onto the stage. She is starring as Mother Superior in Sister Act.

Of the new role, Sue said: “Of her new role, Sue said: “I’m thrilled to be stepping into the habit and joining the incredible company of Sister Act on tour. It’s been over 30 years since I’ve been on stage, but theatre has always been my first love. A chance to take on a role like this feels like heaven.”

